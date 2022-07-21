Southtown San Antonio's Francis Bogside Irish pub to relocate at the end of the month

Instagram / francisbogside Francia Bogside will relocate its rustic chic take on a traditional Irish pub this summer.

Southtown Irish pub Francis Bogside will relocate to new digs soon, though details surrounding the proposed move are scarce.A meager Thursday press announcement noted that Francis Bogside's last day of service at its current 803 S. Saint Mary’s Street location will be Sunday, July 31.“Patrons don't need to worry as the establishment is moving to a new location, which will be announced soon,” the statement read.Okie dokie, then. We guess this is news enough for folks who may have wanted to visit on August 1, but we were hoping for a bit more information.Ahead of the relocation, Francis Bogside will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m.-1 a.m.