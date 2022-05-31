Spain's Enrique Tomás, a chain focused on high-end cured meats, has opened a San Antonio location

click to enlarge
Facebook / Enrique Tomás
The Enrique Tomas Experience specializes in high-end cured meats, including Spanish jamón.
The Alamo City is now home to the United States’ second location of luxury meat purveyor and restaurant The Enrique Tomás Experience, MySA reports
.
The Spanish chain, which specializes in its native country's revered jamón, along with other high-end cured meats, has opened on the ground level of The Shops at Rivercenter, according to the news site. It took over the former location of Maria Mia Mexican Bistro, 849 E. Commerce St.
The establishment offers not only the requisite Jamón Ibérico — made from pigs native to the Iberian Peninsula — but appetizers, pasta entrees and paella.
The meat-curious can book reservations at Enrique Tomás online or by sending a direct message to the @enriquetomasriverwalk Instagram page
, MySA reports. The new location's hours are listed as 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
