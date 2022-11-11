Sprouts Farmers Market, Veterans Day Giveaways: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Sprouts Farmers Market, Trapper's Sushi, Chick-fil-A and Chamoy City limits all made food news this week.

By on Fri, Nov 11, 2022 at 3:43 pm

click to enlarge The new Sprouts Farmers Market will give the Phoenix-based grocery chain three San Antonio stores. - Instagram / sprouts
Instagram / sprouts
The new Sprouts Farmers Market will give the Phoenix-based grocery chain three San Antonio stores.

This week’s most-read Current food news ran the gamut from openings and closures to free eats — and plenty in between.

As far as freebies, a bevy of National chains this week offered no-cost eats to service members and vets for Veterans Day, while fried chicken conglomerate Chick-fil-A offered up free nuggets through election day.

Also on Friday, organic produce company Sprouts  opened its third San Antonio location on the city’s West Side, and forthcoming Seattle-based sushi spot Trapper’s  announced a December grand opening date.

Longtime snack purveyor Chamoy City Limits revealed plans this week to shutter its brick-and-mortar location. However, the owner supplemented that tearjerking news with details about an upcoming mobile concept.

Read on for more.
