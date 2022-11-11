Sprouts Farmers Market, Veterans Day Giveaways: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

This week’s most-read Current food news ran the gamut from openings and closures to free eats — and plenty in between.
As far as freebies, a bevy of National chains this week offered no-cost eats to service members and vets for Veterans Day, while fried chicken conglomerate Chick-fil-A offered up free nuggets through election day.
Also on Friday, organic produce company Sprouts opened its third San Antonio location on the city’s West Side, and forthcoming Seattle-based sushi spot Trapper’s announced a December grand opening date.
Longtime snack purveyor Chamoy City Limits revealed plans this week to shutter its brick-and-mortar location. However, the owner supplemented that tearjerking news with details about an upcoming mobile concept.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio's third Sprouts Farmers Market opening on the West Side this Friday
- Here's where San Antonio military and vets can get free food on Veterans Day
- All-you-can-eat sushi chain Trapper’s sets Dec. 5 opening date in San Antonio
- San Antonio Chick-fil-A restaurants are giving away free 8-count nuggets through Nov. 8
- San Antonio's Chamoy City Limits to close shop, return to food truck business later this month
