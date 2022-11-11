Sprouts Farmers Market, Veterans Day Giveaways: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / sprouts The new Sprouts Farmers Market will give the Phoenix-based grocery chain three San Antonio stores.

This week’s most-readfood news ran the gamut from openings and closures to free eats — and plenty in between.As far as freebies, a bevy of National chains this week offered no-cost eats to service members and vets for Veterans Day, while fried chicken conglomerate Chick-fil-A offered up free nuggets through election day.Also on Friday, organic produce company Sprouts opened its third San Antonio location on the city’s West Side, and forthcoming Seattle-based sushi spot Trapper’s announced a December grand opening date.Longtime snack purveyor Chamoy City Limits revealed plans this week to shutter its brick-and-mortar location. However, the owner supplemented that tearjerking news with details about an upcoming mobile concept.Read on for more.