SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Spurs seeking San Antonio restaurants to serve food during Frost Bank Center games

Accepted applicants will serve up their signature dishes for up to nine regular season NBA games, and could land a permanent spot at the arena.

By on Tue, Jul 16, 2024 at 4:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Previous participants in the Spurs Culinary Residency Program, including The Beignet Stand, The Sweet Spot and Fruteria Chavez, now have spaces at Frost Bank Arena. - Courtesy of Frost Bank Center
Courtesy of Frost Bank Center
Previous participants in the Spurs Culinary Residency Program, including The Beignet Stand, The Sweet Spot and Fruteria Chavez, now have spaces at Frost Bank Arena.
The Spurs are again looking for San Antonio restaurants to open up shop at the Frost Bank Center as part of the team's annual Spurs Culinary Residency Program.

Under the Coca-Cola-sponsored program, 12 locally owned food businesses — working in collaboration with Spurs Sports and Entertainment (SS&E) and catering service Aramark — will be able to serve their signature dishes while serving as concessionaires for up to nine games during the 2024-25 NBA Season.

Applications for the program are now open through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 2, according to SS&E.

"With the Spurs Culinary Residency program, we've made it our mission to cultivate San Antonio's culinary landscape by empowering local restaurants," said Kevin Barker, associate director of culinary experience at SS&E. "The city has such a vibrant local food scene, and there's always more to discover. By expanding the program from eight to 12 restaurants, we can give more fans the experience of trying our city's unique flavors while supporting the entrepreneurial spirit that makes San Antonio special."

Restaurant owners that SS&E selects to participate also be able to partake in professional development opportunities led by the NBA franchise to help enhance their business in areas including social media, marketing, human resources and financing.

Last season's program participants included San Antonio eateries such as Panda Brothers, La Panaderia and Jacked! Potato, among others.

SS&E also has offered previous participants, including The Beignet Stand, The Sweet Spot and Furteria Chavez, permanent spots at Frost Bank Center.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

New Día de los Muertos-themed restaurant opens in San Antonio's La Villita

By Stephanie Koithan

Revelers dressed as Catrinas in San Antonio's Day of the Dead celebrations.

Tex-Mex food hall to replace food court at San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter

By Michael Karlis

A rendering shows the planned Mexico Ceaty food hall at the Shops at River Center mall.

San Antonio's Godai Sushi files for bankruptcy liquidation

By Michael Karlis

Godai Sushi, 11203 West Ave., has been a longtime favorite wish local fans of Japanese food.

San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Chacho's plans to reopen all three of its dining rooms

By Michael Karlis

The Chacho's location off of U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive West reopened it's dining room Saturday.

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us