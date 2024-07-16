Spurs seeking San Antonio restaurants to serve food during Frost Bank Center games

click to enlarge Courtesy of Frost Bank Center Previous participants in the Spurs Culinary Residency Program, including The Beignet Stand, The Sweet Spot and Fruteria Chavez, now have spaces at Frost Bank Arena.

The Spurs are again looking for San Antonio restaurants to open up shop at the Frost Bank Center as part of the team's annual Spurs Culinary Residency Program.Under the Coca-Cola-sponsored program, 12 locally owned food businesses — working in collaboration with Spurs Sports and Entertainment (SS&E) and catering service Aramark — will be able to serve their signature dishes while serving as concessionaires for up to nine games during the 2024-25 NBA Season.Applications for the program are now open through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 2, according to SS&E."With the Spurs Culinary Residency program, we've made it our mission to cultivate San Antonio's culinary landscape by empowering local restaurants," said Kevin Barker, associate director of culinary experience at SS&E. "The city has such a vibrant local food scene, and there's always more to discover. By expanding the program from eight to 12 restaurants, we can give more fans the experience of trying our city's unique flavors while supporting the entrepreneurial spirit that makes San Antonio special."Restaurant owners that SS&E selects to participate also be able to partake in professional development opportunities led by the NBA franchise to help enhance their business in areas including social media, marketing, human resources and financing.Last season's program participants included San Antonio eateries such as Panda Brothers, La Panaderia and Jacked! Potato, among others.SS&E also has offered previous participants, including The Beignet Stand, The Sweet Spot and Furteria Chavez, permanent spots at Frost Bank Center.