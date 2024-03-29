St. Paul Square coffee shop-venue Vice Versa will close March 31

Vinny Guerrero, owner-operator of the St. Paul Square destination, shared the news Thursday via social media, saying air-conditioner troubles and other "small business stuff" led to the closure.
"This all goes back to our AC messing up last summer, as a small business stuff like that can really do damage," the post read. "I got no investors, no rich family, just a kid from the west side who knows how to work hard. A year later, and the shop was still recovering."
Vice opened in June of 2022, serving up java, records and loungey vibes on the street level of the historic building at 123 Heiman St. Live music venue Versa opened in the basement of the same building five months later.
Guerrero added that the rent at the property also took its toll.
"My rent here at Vice is about $8,000+ a month. BIG BOY BILLS," he said.
Music acts that have been booked in the basement space through April will have their sets relocated to another venue, Guerrero said in his post.
