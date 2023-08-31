Stout House to join tenants at new South San Antonio La Picosa development

Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak
San Antonio-based Stout House will open its seventh area location next year.
San Antonio-based Stout House is planning its first location on the city’s South side, this one at upcoming Brooks-area retail and entertainment district La Picosa.
An Aug. 30 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
lists the new eatery address as 7511 S. New Braunfels, near The Greenline Park at Brooks. Construction on the 2,452-square-foot spot should begin next week and be completed in June of 2024, the filing notes.
The space will offer Stout House’s requisite rotating lineup of beers on tap, beer flights, full bar and multiple TVs, as well as two outdoor patio spaces. The mini-chain operates half a dozen San Antonio locations, concentrated primarily on the city’s West and North sides.
The upcoming development, dubbed La Picosa, is a $50 million retail and entertainment project at the Brooks Town Center
. Stout House will join several other, much larger, food chains in the development, including Outback Steakhouse, Pluckers Wing Bar, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Salad and Go, Dutch Bros. Coffee, MOD Pizza, Crumbl Cookies, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Bubba’s 33, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Snowy Village.
The first Stout House opened in 2016
at Bandera Road and Loop 1604 in Helotes, followed by locations on Potranco Road and in Stone Oak. Last summer, the homegrown chain expanded again, opening a fourth Stout House location
near the intersection of TPC Parkway and U.S. Highway 281. New locations at 11911 Alamo Ranch Parkway, Suite 133 and 14048 Culebra Road, Suite 111, both situated just south of Government Canyon State Park, opened this spring
.
