Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Study: San Antonio has the second-fewest delivery drivers per capita in the U.S.

The findings also show that the average hourly wage for delivery drivers in SA is $20.29.

By on Fri, Apr 8, 2022 at 4:01 pm

click to enlarge An Amazon delivery driver carries a package. - COURTESY PHOTO / AMAZON
Courtesy Photo / Amazon
An Amazon delivery driver carries a package.
Whether receiving restaurant meals, groceries or other staples, San Antonians relied heavily on delivery drivers during the worst of the pandemic.

Which may make it surprising that a recent study shows that the Alamo City has the second-fewest delivery drivers per capita of any major U.S. metro area. Let’s dive in.

The study was conducted by Porch, an online network of moving companies, home inspectors, large utilities and real estate pros. The company used an analysis from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the locations with the most delivery drivers per capita, calculating the number of those drivers per thousand residents.

To improve relevance, Porch only included metro areas with at least 100,000 residents.

The analysis found just three delivery drivers per 1,000 San Antonio-area residents. The average hourly wage for delivery drivers in SA is $20.29, according Porch's calculations.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects continued growth in the coming years for light truck drivers, who deliver packages and merchandise, and for sales workers, who pick up or deliver food and other goods, according to the study.

BLS anticipates the addition of 182,900 jobs for delivery drivers between now and 2030. We'll see if San Antonio has any better luck keeping up with that demand.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Oblate Cafe 904 Oblate Dr, (210) 826-3363, facebook.com/Oblate-cafe Oblate Cafe is the quintessential hole-in-the-wall diner, offering no-frills and amazing food. It may have a limited menu, but everything from the Texas Style Steak Sandwich to their burgers will have you coming back for more. It’s super reasonably priced too! Photo via Facebook / Oblate Cafe

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now
Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410

Food & Drink Slideshows

NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Oblate Cafe 904 Oblate Dr, (210) 826-3363, facebook.com/Oblate-cafe Oblate Cafe is the quintessential hole-in-the-wall diner, offering no-frills and amazing food. It may have a limited menu, but everything from the Texas Style Steak Sandwich to their burgers will have you coming back for more. It’s super reasonably priced too! Photo via Facebook / Oblate Cafe

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now
Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410

Food & Drink Slideshows

NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Oblate Cafe 904 Oblate Dr, (210) 826-3363, facebook.com/Oblate-cafe Oblate Cafe is the quintessential hole-in-the-wall diner, offering no-frills and amazing food. It may have a limited menu, but everything from the Texas Style Steak Sandwich to their burgers will have you coming back for more. It’s super reasonably priced too! Photo via Facebook / Oblate Cafe

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now
Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410

Trending

Shaquille O’Neal bringing fried-chicken chain to Texas, including a San Antonio store

By Nina Rangel

Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken will make an expansion into Texas.

San Antonio’s StreetFare food truck park hosting Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

By Nina Rangel

StreetFare SA will hold a Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown April 30.

After a rough start, 'Chef Kirk' is putting a distinctive stamp on SA's food scene and kitchen culture

By Nina Rangel

After a rough start, 'Chef Kirk' is putting a distinctive stamp on SA's food scene and kitchen culture

Texas-based Summer Moon Coffee opening a location in San Antonio’s Stone Oak next week

By Nina Rangel

Summer Moon Coffee is known for its oak-roasted brew.

Also in Food & Drink

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink

By San Antonio Current Staff

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink

Bud Light to give out free beer after Eric Church cancels San Antonio show

By Michael Karlis

Eric Church cancelled his AT&T Center show to attend a basketball tournament.

The namesake pastries at Fat Tummy Empanadas excel, whichever filling you choose

By Ron Bechtol

The "how do you pick your favorite child" cliché applies when choosing among the dozen savory empanada fillings offered by Fat Tummy.

Bar Loretta wins with its comfortable vibe and hand with familiar Texas flavors

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta Chef Paul Petersen's griddled green onion polenta cake.

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us