Study: San Antonio has the second-fewest delivery drivers per capita in the U.S.

Whether receiving restaurant meals, groceries or other staples, San Antonians relied heavily on delivery drivers during the worst of the pandemic.
Which may make it surprising that a recent study shows that the Alamo City has the second-fewest delivery drivers per capita of any major U.S. metro area. Let’s dive in.
The study was conducted by Porch
, an online network of moving companies, home inspectors, large utilities and real estate pros. The company used an analysis from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
to determine the locations with the most delivery drivers per capita, calculating the number of those drivers per thousand residents.
To improve relevance, Porch only included metro areas with at least 100,000 residents.
The analysis found just three delivery drivers per 1,000 San Antonio-area residents. The average hourly wage for delivery drivers in SA is $20.29, according Porch's calculations.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects continued growth in the coming years for light truck drivers, who deliver packages and merchandise, and for sales workers, who pick up or deliver food and other goods, according to the study.
BLS anticipates the addition of 182,900 jobs for delivery drivers between now and 2030. We'll see if San Antonio has any better luck keeping up with that demand.
