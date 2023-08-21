Sukhothai Thai Restaurant to open fourth San Antonio location

Instagram / sukhothaisa_restaurant
Homegrown Sukhothai Thai Restaurant currently operates three locations.
San Antonio's Sukhothai Thai Restaurant later this year will open a fourth local dining spot, this one in the West Side's quick-growing Rio Medina area.
The homegrown chain, which specializes in Thai cuisine and bubble tea, plans to construct a 1,350-square-foot eatery at 15082 FM 1957, Suite 112, according to an Aug. 17 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
. Construction is slated to begin in mid-September, and the restaurant will be done in December, plans show.
Sukhothai's three other locations are also concentrated in West San Antonio. Each serves up Thai noodle and rice dishes along with curries, soups, sweet dishes and a dozen flavors of bubble tea. The chain also offers a small menu of Chinese entrees.
Sukhothai's latest location opened earlier this summer at 1720 Alamo Ranch Parkway, Suite 210. Its other brick-and-mortar stores are at 410 Valley Hi Drive, Suite 205 and 7664 Tezel Road, Suite 105.
