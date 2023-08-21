LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Sukhothai Thai Restaurant to open fourth San Antonio location

The mini-chain serves up Thai noodle and rice dishes, curries, soups and bubble tea in a dozen different flavors.

By on Mon, Aug 21, 2023 at 9:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
Homegrown Sukhothai Thai Restaurant currently operates three locations. - Instagram / sukhothaisa_restaurant
Instagram / sukhothaisa_restaurant
Homegrown Sukhothai Thai Restaurant currently operates three locations.
San Antonio's Sukhothai Thai Restaurant later this year will open a fourth local dining spot, this one in the West Side's quick-growing Rio Medina area.

The homegrown chain, which specializes in Thai cuisine and bubble tea, plans to construct a 1,350-square-foot eatery at 15082 FM 1957, Suite 112, according to an Aug. 17 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Construction is slated to begin in mid-September, and the restaurant will be done in December, plans show.

Sukhothai's three other locations are also concentrated in West San Antonio. Each serves up Thai noodle and rice dishes along with curries, soups, sweet dishes and a dozen flavors of bubble tea. The chain also offers a small menu of Chinese entrees.

Sukhothai's latest location opened earlier this summer at 1720 Alamo Ranch Parkway, Suite 210. Its other brick-and-mortar stores are at 410 Valley Hi Drive, Suite 205 and 7664 Tezel Road, Suite 105.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Earl Abel's, Chick-fil-A: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Earl Abel’s moved into its Pearl-area storefront in 2017.

San Antonio's Espuelas — The Bar at The Bridge closing down

By Brandon Rodriguez

Espuelas — The Bar at The Bridge sits below the western entrance to the Hays Street Bridge.

Vista Brewing opening cafe, tap room in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill area

By Nina Rangel

Vista’s food menu will showcase sustainably and locally sourced ingredients.

San Antonio restaurants band together to help Hawaiian communities hurt by wildfires

By Nina Rangel

Little remains of these structures in Lahaina Town after the Maui wildfires.

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us