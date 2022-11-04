Sushi restaurant Yellowfish opens location near San Antonio International Airport

Instagram / yellowfishsushi
Yellowfish's new airport-area outpost serves some menu items unavailable at its flagship location.
Popular Medical Center dining spot Yellowfish Japamex Sushi has opened a new location near San Antonio International Airport, MySA reports
.
The new restaurant, located at 7222 Blanco Road, offers the same menu as Yellowfish's other location plus several quirky new items, the news site reports. One of those additions, the Japadog, is a sushi take on the hot dog, which includes spicy tuna or salmon, picante mayo, crab chive and eel sauce rolled into a rice and seaweed “bun.” The roll is then battered and deep fried.
The seafood dog joins Yellowfish's other “Japamex” variations on sushi, including its Japanese tacos and Mexican tartare, comprised of cubed fresh fish mixed with chives, cilantro, salsa roja and habanero masago. Its selection of hand rolls includes Mexico-inspired variations including smoked salmon, kani, avocado, cream cheese and Tampico Sauce wrapped in cucumber.
Yellowfish co-founder Alex Sarmiento told MySA the new restaurant's opening comes after a years-long search for a location in the Blanco and Loop 410 area.
Sarmiento and his crew opened a satellite location at the The Rim in 2017 but closed it this August. The business' medical center flagship, 102 Wurzbach Road, remains open.
