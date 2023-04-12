Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Table Talk: San Antonio's Boiler House hires new head chef with more than 20 years of experience

Executive Chef Alberto 'Beto' Gutierrez says his food is influenced by his family and his Mexican heritage.

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 10:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge New Boiler House chef  Alberto "Beto" Gutierrez is prepared to apply French technique to the flavors of Mexico, Latin America and Italy. - Courtesy Photo / Boiler House
Courtesy Photo / Boiler House
New Boiler House chef  Alberto "Beto" Gutierrez is prepared to apply French technique to the flavors of Mexico, Latin America and Italy.
Name: Alberto "Beto" Gutierrez
Job: Corporate Executive Chef of LASCO Enterprises, which helms San Antonio’s Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden
Birthplace: Laredo, Texas
Industry Experience: Gutierrez has spent years training in cuisines from Latin America and beyond. His professional resume includes leading kitchens in well-known establishments including La Posada in Laredo and The Driskill Hotel in Austin, as well as Añejo and The Tasting Room in Houston. He’s worked with LASCO Enterprises since 2015.

Gutierrez comes to Boiler House with 22 years of experience, including owning and operating his own restaurant, and he's prepared to apply his own brand of classic French technique to the flavors of Mexico, Latin America and Italy. We chatted with Gutierrez to find out more about the motivation behind making the move from Houston to San Antonio, his taco cravings and what he hopes to bring to the Pearl eatery.

Let's start with what brings you to San Antonio.

I've been living in Houston for the past eight years, but I’ve always liked San Antonio, always liked the northern part, the Texas Hill Country area. We've always thought of ourselves living in that area. An opportunity came through the company, and they asked if I would be interested in being transferred to San Antonio, and I said, “Yes, let's do it.” Houston, you know, there’s this joke in Houston, that it’s two hours away from Houston. Traffic is insane there, getting anywhere takes an hour. So we were ready to get to a smaller town.

Is there anything that you're experimenting with flavor- or ingredient-wise?

I love big, bold flavors. Growing up in a family that was always cooking and always celebrating with food, I think creating those memories for guests — using memorable flavors and ingredients — is so important. Of course, the Mexican culture is huge here … San Antonio is very proud of the Mexican and Spanish heritage, and the German influence of the city as well. So, we are experimenting with those types of flavors, kind of bringing them together.

You said you were still settling in. Can you tell me, so far, what your favorite place to eat has been?

We’re still technically moving, but I’m not new to San Antonio. Ironically, one of our favorite restaurants we would visit when we were in San Antonio is Sea Island Shrimp House. The fried shrimp, it’s so good. We’ve also been exploring some of the classics, if you will. We recently were at Mama's Cafe, which was really good. And all the little mom-and-pop Mexican cafes! Now, I’m not putting down Houston, but San Antonio’s taco scene is pretty unmatched, especially when it’s around the corner — it’s everywhere. It makes sating those taco cravings much easier.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Franchise group buying San Antonio's Project Pollo, and all but one of its stores will close

By Nina Rangel

This Project Pollo Houston-area store is now shuttered.

Longtime Boerne eatery Little Gretel to close at end of month

By Nina Rangel

Longtime Boerne eatery Little Gretel will serve its last schnitzel at the end of this month.

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar plans San Antonio location inside the Shops at La Cantera

By Brandon Rodriguez

Tommy Bahama expects to complete work on its first SA restaurant in October.

First Look: Hotel Valencia's made-to-order paella brings flavor, value to downtown San Antonio lunch

By Nina Rangel

Dorrego’s is located inside Hotel Valencia.

Also in Food & Drink

The Pearl's Full Goods Diner may not be the cheapest brunch in town, but its value stacks up

By Ron Bechtol

Menu standouts include a carnitas torta, a loaded Hill Country salad and an indulgent steak and eggs plate.

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us