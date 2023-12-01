LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Tamales Festival, Babe's Crispy Chicken: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Holiday pop-ups and local 'Rising Stars' also made top food news this week.

By on Fri, Dec 1, 2023 at 12:42 pm

click to enlarge The San Antonio Tamales Festival will return Dec. 2-3. - Shutterstock / Marcos Castillo
Shutterstock / Marcos Castillo
The San Antonio Tamales Festival will return Dec. 2-3.
'Tis the season for tamales, and our top food story of the week — which shared details about the fourth annual Tamales Festival — tells us that San Antonio is ready.

Our other most-read food stories touched on expansions of Babe's Old Fashioned Food and Dave's Hot Chicken, as well as local bars and restaurants offering holiday-themed pop-ups.

Rounding out our top stories was the news that a collection of Alamo City hospitality pros were honored as "Rising Stars" by an international industry platform.

Read on for more.
