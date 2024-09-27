Teriyaki Madness chain opening two additional San Antonio restaurants

The fast-casual Asian chain, which launched its first Alamo City store near UTSA, now has locations in the works at Brooks City Base and the Far West Side's Alamo Ranch area, state regulatory filings show.
The Brooks City Base store, 3138 SE Military Dr., Ste 101, was scheduled for completion late this summer but hasn't yet opened, while work on the Far West Side store at 12016 Alamo Ranch Parkway, Suite 105, is expected to wrap up in January, documents show.
Both stores are new builds with price tags around $300,000, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
San Antonio franchisee Daniel Gifford opened the city's first Teriyaki Madness store at 12822 W. Interstate 10, Suite 206. It's unclear from state paperwork whether he's also behind the restaurants now under development.
Teriyaki Madness uses a Chipotle-style ordering system, where customers build their own bowls by picking from a selection of marinated proteins. They also can add appetizers such as egg rolls, pot stickers and edamame.
Teriyaki Madness operates 100 shops nationwide, including restaurants in South Texas, East Texas and the Houston area, according to its website.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed