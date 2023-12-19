LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission launches opioid-related overdose training

The free course is meant to help bar owners, managers and staff recognize signs of an opioid overdose — and intervene to save lives.

By on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 at 10:18 am

The course outlines how to administer naloxone, a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. - Unsplash / Pharmacy Images
Unsplash / Pharmacy Images
The course outlines how to administer naloxone, a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has launched a new training course to help bar owners, managers and staff recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and intervene with lifesaving measures.

The Opioid-Related Drug Overdose Course was developed by the agency after the passage of Texas' Senate Bill 998, which requires liquor-license holders to complete an opioid overdose training course provided by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission annually. The law took effect Sept. 1.

The Texas Legislature passed the law in response to the ongoing opioid crisis. More than 150 Americans die daily from opioid-related overdoses, including heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new course provides an overview of symptoms and warning signs of opioid overdoses along with steps to take if someone appears to be having one. The class also shows how to administer naloxone, a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“Studies show that 1 in 4 Texans have experienced an overdose or know someone who has,” TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham said in a statement. “This training will support alcohol retailers with the knowledge and skills they need to both protect their customers from the harmful and sometimes lethal effects these drugs can have.”

Unlike some TABC certifications, the Opioid-Related Drug Overdose Course is free. It’s available on the TABC Education Center website.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.

