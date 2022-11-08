Texas' Balcones Distilling acquired by worldwide liquor giant Diageo

Balcones is known for using locally sourced ingredients in its spirits, including Texas-grown malted barley and roasted blue corn.

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 2:15 pm

click to enlarge Balcones produces award-winning premium whiskies such as its Texas “1” American Single Malt. - Courtesy Photo / Diageo
Courtesy Photo / Diageo
Balcones produces award-winning premium whiskies such as its Texas “1” American Single Malt.
Texas-based Balcones Distilling is moving on up.

Liquor giant Diageo, owner of mass-market whiskey players including Johnnie Walker and Crown Royal, has purchased the Waco-based brand, company officials said Tuesday.

Founded in 2008, Balcones produces award-winning premium whiskies, including Texas “1” American Single Malt, Lineage American Single Malt and Baby Blue Corn Whisky. The brand is known for harnessing Texas’ intense temperature fluctuations to craft whiskies with distinct flavors.

The Balcones team also uses locally sourced ingredients in its spirits, including Texas-grown malted barley and roasted blue corn.

“Balcones started with an idea driven by an innovative spirit and passion to create something original and authentic in the heart of Texas,” Balcones Distilling Chairman Greg Allen said in a release. “We are thrilled that Diageo shares our belief in its potential and we look forward to seeing Diageo bring Balcones’ incredible whiskies to more consumers.”

Diageo’s products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
More

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's third Sprouts Farmers Market opening on the West Side this Friday

By Nina Rangel

The new Sprouts Farmers Market will give the Phoenix-based grocery chain three San Antonio stores.

San Antonio's Chamoy City Limits to close shop, return to food truck business later this month

By Nina Rangel

Chamoy City Limits' 447 Hildebrand location will close Nov. 27.

San Antonio Shake Shack locations will add automated kiosks, joining industry trend

By Nina Rangel

One of San Antonio's Shake Shack locations is at 3003 Broadway, near Brackenridge Park.

San Antonio Italian eateries Allora and Arrosta unveil big changes as part of revamp by owners

By Nina Rangel

Italian spot Allora is revamping its lunch menu.

Also in Food & Drink

Old Forester Distilling taps iconic King Ranch to debut a whiskey with distinct South Texas terroir

By Nina Rangel

The collaborative bourbon offers a lingering, warming finish and notes of molasses, leather, cherry, nuts and vanilla.

More than what glitters is gold at the appropriately named Southtown restaurant Up Scale

By Ron Bechtol

More than what glitters is gold at the appropriately named Southtown restaurant Up Scale

When exploring San Antonio-area breweries, don't snooze on these day-trip worthy spots

By Nina Rangel

Cactus Land Brewing Co. is located in Adkins, a half-hour southeast of San Antonio.

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us