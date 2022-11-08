Texas' Balcones Distilling acquired by worldwide liquor giant Diageo

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Diageo
Balcones produces award-winning premium whiskies such as its Texas “1” American Single Malt.
Texas-based Balcones Distilling is moving on up.
Liquor giant Diageo, owner of mass-market whiskey players including Johnnie Walker and Crown Royal, has purchased the Waco-based brand, company officials said Tuesday.
Founded in 2008, Balcones produces award-winning premium whiskies
, including Texas “1” American Single Malt, Lineage American Single Malt and Baby Blue Corn Whisky. The brand is known for harnessing Texas’ intense temperature fluctuations to craft whiskies with distinct flavors
.
The Balcones team also uses locally sourced ingredients in its spirits, including Texas-grown malted barley and roasted blue corn.
“Balcones started with an idea driven by an innovative spirit and passion to create something original and authentic in the heart of Texas,” Balcones Distilling Chairman Greg Allen said in a release. “We are thrilled that Diageo shares our belief in its potential and we look forward to seeing Diageo bring Balcones’ incredible whiskies to more consumers.”
Diageo’s products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter