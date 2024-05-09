LAST CALL FOR SA FLAVOR TICKETS! JOIN US 5/9

Texas-based brunch spot Toasted Yolk Café plans first San Antonio location

The new restaurant will open later this year at the intersection of Highway 151 and Hunt Lane.

By on Thu, May 9, 2024 at 12:37 pm

The Toasted Yolk opened its Waco restaurant in August 2023. - Instagram / thetoastedyolk
Conroe-based Toasted Yolk Café, a restaurant chain specializing in bougie, boozy breakfast and lunch items, is preparing to take a crack at the San Antonio market, state regulatory documents show.

Toasted Yolk plans to open a location at the intersection of Highway 151 and Hunt Lane later this year, according to a May 8 Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. Construction on the 4,000-square-foot unit will begin later this month and finish by the end of August.

Officials with the company were unavailable for immediate comment on their San Antonio plans.

Founded in 2010 by industry veterans and friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott, the Toasted Yolk offers breakfasty egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch and a variety of salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch, according to its website.

In 2021, the business unveiled an expansion outside the Lone Star State, announcing new franchisee agreements in Memphis, Tennessee, and Dothan, Alabama.

The upcoming West San Antonio location is the city's first — but it won't be the last to open in the area. The Toasted Yolk website notes locations are forthcoming in New Braunfels, Kyle, Austin and San Marcos. Currently, the closest outposts are in Cedar Park and Waco.

May 1, 2024

