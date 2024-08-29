Texas-based iced-tea chain HTeaO brewing up another San Antonio location

The far West Side store will be the chain's ninth in the Alamo City.

Thu, Aug 29, 2024

Iced-tea emporium HTeaO is once again expanding in the Alamo City, this time adding a location on Loop 1604 on the far West Side.

Construction on the new store — HTeaO's ninth in San Antonio — will begin in February with a projected completion date next August, according to records filed with Texas regulators. Construction of the 1,700-square-foot outlet is expected to cost $1.1 million, the filing shows.

The forthcoming store will be located at 2430 West Loop 1604 South.

The Amarillo-based iced-tea chain is known for offering 26 fresh-brewed flavors, to which customers can add fresh fruit toppings and energy shots.
HTeaO's San Antonio-area locations dot the city and its suburbs. Another location also is on the way at 14125 Culebra Road, according to the company's website.

The brand has rapidly expanded over recent few years. Its 100 locations now span not only the Lone Star State but also New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Florida.

August 21, 2024

