Texas-based iced-tea chain HTeaO brewing up another San Antonio location

Construction on the new store — HTeaO's ninth in San Antonio — will begin in February with a projected completion date next August, according to records filed with Texas regulators. Construction of the 1,700-square-foot outlet is expected to cost $1.1 million, the filing shows.
The forthcoming store will be located at 2430 West Loop 1604 South.
The Amarillo-based iced-tea chain is known for offering 26 fresh-brewed flavors, to which customers can add fresh fruit toppings and energy shots.
The brand has rapidly expanded over recent few years. Its 100 locations now span not only the Lone Star State but also New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Florida.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed