Texas-based James Avery unveils Blue Bell Ice Cream charm

The sterling silver and bronze charm features the Blue Bell cow-and-girl logo on the side and top.

By on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 10:59 am

James Avery Artisan Jewelry has tapped Texas brand Blue Bell Ice Cream for its newest collaborative charm.
Courtesy Photo / James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Kerrville-based James Avery Artisan Jewelry has tapped iconic Texas brand Blue Bell Ice Cream for its latest collaborative charm: a sterling silver and bronze replica of the creamery's uber-recognizable gallon carton.

The companies teased the partnership late last week before a Monday unveiling of the trinket, which features the Blue Bell cow-and-girl logo on the side and top.

“We are excited to partner with Blue Bell and craft an artful design that speaks to so many Texans,” James Avery CEO John McCullough said in a statement. “James Avery and Blue Bell fans alike will be able to purchase the first charm in this iconic Texas partnership.”

This isn't the first time James Avery has collaborated with an iconic Texas food brand. The jewelry maker has also released multiple Whataburger charms, including wearable versions of the San Antonio-based burger chain's orange-and-white French fry carton and drink cup.

James Avery’s Blue Bell charm sells for $88. It’s available now at all of the jeweler's retail locations, the Blue Bell store in Brenham and on both companies’ websites.

