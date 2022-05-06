Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Texas-based Shiner Beer releases ¡Órale!, a new Mexican-Style Lager

¡Órale! will rolling out nationally nationally this month.

By on Fri, May 6, 2022 at 1:20 pm

Shiner Beer's new Mexican-Style Lager, ¡Órale!, will be released this month.
Photo Courtesy Shiner Beer
Shiner Beer's new Mexican-Style Lager, ¡Órale!, will be released this month.
Shiner Beer has released a new Mexican-style lager dubbed ¡Órale!, which the venerable Texas brewery is calling “a rallying cry for an adventurous day or night out.”

The new brew is produced with premium malt and lager yeast and brewed with agave, which creates an earthy, mildly sweet flavor, according to Shiner's tasting notes. The company also notes that ¡Órale! pairs well with spicy, flavorful foods.

As many San Antonians are aware, “¡Órale!” is an enthusiastic rallying cry akin to “heck yes!” In a news release, Shiner officials said the name is appropriate because the new beer is a passion project for San Antonio-based CEO Carlos Alvarez.

Alvarez grew up in Mexico and has a history of working with iconic Mexican beer brands. In addition to owning Shiner, his Gambrinus Co. imported Mexico's Grupo Modelo brands and helped build Corona into a top-selling import.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to combine my Mexican heritage with a Mexican-style lager bearing the Shiner label and the Spoetzl Brewery’s commitment to quality,” Alvarez said. “I know Shiner fans will enjoy ¡Orale! — a word that expresses so much in the Spanish language.”

The 4.5% ABV ¡Órale! will roll out nationally nationally this month. It will be sold in six- and 12-packs and in cans and bottles.

