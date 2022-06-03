Texas-based Tito’s Vodka launches $250,000 grant program for entrepreneurs

Instagram / titosvodka
The Love, Tito’s Small Business Grant Program will provide $250,000 in start-up funds.
Entrepreneurs, start practicing those pitches.
Texas-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka has partnered with small-business support nonprofit Accion Opportunity Fund
to distribute 10 grants of $25,000 each to. Yep, that's a total of $250,000 in cold, hard startup cash.
The company's Love, Tito's foundation will provide the grants to small-business owners who best demonstrate “a meaningful connection to their community, a clear and compelling vision for their business and the Tito’s Vodka values of grit, love, kindness, family, meaning and purpose," according to a news release.
Accion Opportunity Fund will assess the owners' applications against the program criteria and pick the winners. Love, Tito's will issue the grants in August.
“We’re so excited to work with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Love, Tito’s to create access and opportunities for entrepreneurs across the country,” Accion Opportunity Fund CEO Luz Urrutia said written statement. “This grant could be the starting block that changes an entrepreneur's trajectory, giving them the opportunity to secure their financial future.”
The applications process
is open to U.S. based entrepreneurs until 7 p.m. CST June 30.
