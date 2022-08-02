Texas-based Tito's Vodka's selling empty cans for $20. But the proceeds aid nonprofits.

'There comes a time when every alcohol brand must ask, "should we make a seltzer?" And our answer is "no,"' brand officials said.

By on Tue, Aug 2, 2022 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge Texas-based Tito's Vodka this week debuted a new reusable drinking vessel to raise money for nonprofits. - Courtesy Photo / Tito's Handmade Vodka
Courtesy Photo / Tito's Handmade Vodka
Texas-based Tito's Vodka this week debuted a new reusable drinking vessel to raise money for nonprofits.
How much cash would you pay for a whole lotta nothing?

Texas-based Tito's Vodka is now selling a reusable drinking vessel to raise money for local nonprofits, which the liquor company is marketing as “literally an empty can."

Well, at least they're providing some levity to the thought of plopping down $20 for a container full of nada.

The limited-edition, 16-ounce Tito’s in a Can is the company's answer to the seemingly never-ending flood of seltzers and canned cocktails being marketed by other spirits brands, officials said in a news release.

Apparently, the folks at Tito’s are sticking to the one product they know and inviting imbibers to create their own tipples to consume from the $20 can, which happens to be double-steel-walled and insulated. You know, to keep their fizzy drinks cold.
“At Tito’s, we put our energy into doing one thing, and doing it really well: making a high-quality and smooth vodka at a reasonable price,” Tito’s Vice President of Brand Marketing Taylor Berry said in a release. “We developed Tito’s in a Can so Tito’s drinkers can make their own, better-quality seltzers — ones that are fresh, and are as strong or carbonated or citrusy as you want. Because we don’t make seltzers, you do.”

As with other Tito’s swag available at its online store, net proceeds of the empty can will benefit the shopper’s choice of nonprofit partner, from a list that includes Meals on Wheels America, American Farmland Trust and Emancipet.

For the month of August, the company plans to double — up to $25,000 — net proceeds designated to American Farmland Trust, which promotes sound farming practices.

