Texas Black's BBQ chain gets city approval to move ahead on San Antonio location

The Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) on Wednesday signed off on plans for Terry Black's to build a restaurant, courtyard, pit house and parking area near the Pearl, the Express-News reports.
The family that owns Terry Black's bought the 1.4-acre property at 2101 Broadway in 2021 with plans to develop a pair of restaurants and a hotel on the spot. With the HDRC approval out of the way, family member Mark Black told the daily that he wants to start construction on the barbecue spot early next year.
The family hasn't yet submitted plans for the hotel and the other restaurant to the HDRC, according to the Express-News. The report didn't include a timetable for the opening of the Pearl-area Terry Black's or the other ventures planned for the site.
