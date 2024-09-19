TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Texas Black's BBQ chain gets city approval to move ahead on San Antonio location

The family behind the Texas-based chain said they hope to start construction early next year.

By on Thu, Sep 19, 2024 at 3:08 pm

click to enlarge Terry Black's restaurant in Lockhart is one of four locations the chain operates. - Instagram / terryblacks_bbq
Terry Black's restaurant in Lockhart is one of four locations the chain operates.
The Lockhart-born Terry Black's Barbecue chain is one step closer to making its long-awaited San Antonio debut.

The Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) on Wednesday signed off on plans for Terry Black's to build a restaurant, courtyard, pit house and parking area near the Pearl, the Express-News reports.

The family that owns Terry Black's bought the 1.4-acre property at 2101 Broadway in 2021 with plans to develop a pair of restaurants and a hotel on the spot. With the HDRC approval out of the way, family member Mark Black told the daily that he wants to start construction on the barbecue spot early next year.

The family hasn't yet submitted plans for the hotel and the other restaurant to the HDRC, according to the Express-News. The report didn't include a timetable for the opening of the Pearl-area Terry Black's or the other ventures planned for the site.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

