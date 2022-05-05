Texas chain Whataburger will spend at least $500,000 expanding its San Antonio test kitchen

Photo Courtesy Whataburger Whataburger is expanding its Alamo Quarry-area test kitchen.

Whoever came up with the deliciousness that is the Whataburger Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit had to have perfected the idea somewhere. To that end, the beloved Texas fast-food chain will invest at least $500,000 in upgrades to its Alamo City test kitchen.San Antonio-based Whataburger plans to expand and renovate its existing 6,100-square-foot kitchen at 610 W. Sunset Road, according to a May 2 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The upgrade includes converting offices to an “equipment testing lab.”Typically, test kitchens allow food companies to conduct recipe R&D. In the case of large chains such as Whataburger, the facilities allow chefs to figure out how to scale up new recipes for a wide commercial rollout.Construction expected to start in June and finish in October, according to the state filing.