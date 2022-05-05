Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Texas chain Whataburger will spend at least $500,000 expanding its San Antonio test kitchen

Construction is expected to start in June and finish in October.

By on Thu, May 5, 2022 at 12:15 pm

Whataburger is expanding its Alamo Quarry-area test kitchen. - PHOTO COURTESY WHATABURGER
Photo Courtesy Whataburger
Whataburger is expanding its Alamo Quarry-area test kitchen.
Whoever came up with the deliciousness that is the Whataburger Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit had to have perfected the idea somewhere. To that end, the beloved Texas fast-food chain will invest at least $500,000 in upgrades to its Alamo City test kitchen.

San Antonio-based Whataburger plans to expand and renovate its existing 6,100-square-foot kitchen at 610 W. Sunset Road, according to a May 2 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The upgrade includes converting offices to an “equipment testing lab.”

Typically, test kitchens allow food companies to conduct recipe R&D. In the case of large chains such as  Whataburger, the facilities allow chefs to figure out how to scale up new recipes for a wide commercial rollout.

Construction expected to start in June and finish in October, according to the state filing.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Trending

San Antonio tapas and wine spot Hola! will open next week in Southtown

By Nina Rangel

New Southtown San Antonio spot Hola! will open May 12.

Nestle Toll House Café in San Antonio's Culebra Commons permanently closing

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio’s first Nestle Toll House Café has closed its doors permanently.

San Antonio restaurateur launches Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month passport

By Nina Rangel

Sari-Sari Supper Club opened last summer.

South San Antonio bar owner likely to face criminal charges for shooting at ground near patron

By Nina Rangel

Police say there are “good chances” the bar owner will face charges for illegally discharging his firearm.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio bars and restaurants sold $74.3 million in booze this March, more than in years

By Michael Karlis

Smoke BBQ + Skybar was one of the most popular spots to grab a drink in March 2022, selling $520,402 worth of booze.

Let's Get Dank: San Antonio brewers are cranking out a bevy of 4/20-ready IPAs

By Jeremy Banas

Weathered Souls' SpottieOttieHopalicious IPA.

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us