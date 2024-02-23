Texas fast food staple DQ launches fiery Carolina Reaper tacos

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / DQ
DQ has launched fiery new tacos feature Monterey Jack cheese infused with one of the world's hottest petters.
Fans of fiery eats can now test their intestinal fortitude — in more ways than one — with Carolina Reaper pepper-tinged tacos recently introduced at Texas’ 600 DQ locations.
The Minnesota-based chain best known for its frosty Blizzards launched the incendiary new menu item this week. Each butt-busting taco starts with a crispy corn shell filled with Carolina Reaper-infused Monterey Jack cheese, ground beef, lettuce and tomatoes and topped with a cilantro-lime crema.
If you’re not familiar with the Carolina Reaper, we’ll enlighten you. Once regarded as the world's hottest chili, it clocks in at more than 2.2 million Scoville Heat Units. In contrast, a jalapeño is typically measured at 2,000-8,000 SHUs.
Scoville Heat Units are the measurement that represents the number of times the concentration of capsaicinoids needs to be diluted before it's no longer detectable, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology
You have been warned.
