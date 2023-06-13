Texas’ Garrison Bros. Distillery launches collaborative seven-year-old Irish single malt whiskey

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Clonakilty Distillery Garrison Brothers and Clonakilty Distillery's collaborative whiskey is available now.

Texas’ Garrison Brothers Distillery is now selling a limited-edition collaborative whiskey with Clonakilty Distillery, a maritime outfit located along Ireland’s southwestern coast.The seven-year-old Irish single malt whiskey is initially matured in ex-bourbon barrels before being finished for seven months in Garrison's Balmorhea barrels in the Lone Star State. Garrison Brothers operates from a small farm and ranch located in in Rye, about an hour north of San Antonio.Clonakilty Distillery — a family-run, state-of-the-art distillery located on the southwestern Irish Coast — was founded in 2016 and uses single pot stills and locally sourced materials to make their silky, boozy wares.“The Balmorhea barrels bring a distinct finish to the whiskey compared to what we normally find from American Oak,” Clonakilty Head Distiller Oisin Mulcahy said in a statement. “This is due to the wildly different climates that exist in Texas and Clonakilty.”The new whiskey offers aromas of sea salt, vanilla and fresh-cut lumber. That's followed by banana nut, plums, spices and cherry on the palate for a long finish of wood, spice and vanilla, according to the distillery's tasting notes.The one-time collaborative bottling is now available at select retailers throughout Texas for around $70. Each 750ml bottle clocks in at 58.8% ABV.