Texas Hill Country's William Chris Vineyards makes list of Top 100 Wineries in the World

Instagram / williamchrisvineyards William Chris Vineyards is located in the Hill Country town of Hye.

William Chris Vineyards, located a little more than an hour north of San Antonio, has been named the world's 56th best winery in a prestigious industry ranking, becoming the first and only Texas operator to make the list.The World’s Best Vineyards Organization recognized the Texas Hill Country winery earlier this month at an event celebrating its 2022 choices of top wine destinations. The group's annual list includes some of the world's best-recognized wineries.“It is such an honor to be included on the prestigious list of World’s Best Vineyards, especially as the first and only Texas winery,” William Chris co-founder and CEO Chris Brundrett said in an emailed statement. “We’ve worked tirelessly to show the world that Texas has a place among the great wine destinations of the world, and we see this as a victory not just for William Chris Vineyards but for the Texas wine industry as a whole. We’re excited to celebrate this with our partners and peers.”World’s Best Vineyards' voting academy consists of more than 500 leading wine experts, sommeliers and travel professionals. They submit their nominations for the organization's list based on criteria such as experience quality, ambiance and value.William Chris Vineyards was founded in 2008 and has since built an expansive lineup of wines using Texas fruit. Visitors can take tours or sip the vineyard’s wares inside its tasting room, located in the Hill Country town of Hye.