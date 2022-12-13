Texas is the third-highest beer-producing state in the U.S., new study shows

The Lone Star State produced more than 600 million gallons of beer in 2022, putting it behind only Colorado and California.

By on Tue, Dec 13, 2022 at 1:47 pm

In America, beer is the third most popular drink after water and tea. - Pexels / Craig Adderley
In America, beer is the third most popular drink after water and tea.
Texans love beer, consuming an average of 34.4 gallons per capita in 2021.

Turns out, we also produce a whole bunch of the sudsy stuff. New numbers from data-collating website Wisevoter rank Texas as the third-highest beer-producing state.

Indeed, the Lone Star State produced 19,905,802 barrels of beer in 2022, or 617,079,862 gallons of foamy, malty deliciousness. Of its total barrel count, more than 1 million were craft beers made by smaller breweries.

The only states ahead of Texas — Colorado and California — produced 20.9 million and 20.1 million barrels, respectively. Wisevoter used data from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau to determine its rankings.

