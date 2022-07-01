Texas Monthly says San Antonio's El Pastor Es Mi Señor may serve the state's best tacos al pastor

Instagram / elpastor_esmisenor
El Pastor Es Mi Señor occupies an unassuming corner of a shopping mall off Wurzbach Road.
San Antonio eatery El Pastor Es Mi Señor recently caught the eye of Texas Monthly
Taco Editor José R. Ralat — yes, that's his real title — earning the food writer's praise for serving potentially the best tacos al pastor in the state
.
Nestled in a neighborhood known more for Indian food than tacos, El Pastor Es Mi Señor occupies an unassuming corner of a shopping mall off Wurzbach Road. Its traditional “trompo-style” pork shoulder or butt is sliced thinly and marinated in a mix of chiles, citrus and spices before being speared and roasted, rotisserie style.
Ralat went so far as to call his first bite of a taco from the spot “communion.”
“There is a moment of silent contemplation before you pick up the hot tortilla cradling a pile of char-edged chunks of meat with off-white centers," he wrote. "The aroma of dark spices and harvested corn wafts upward. Let the significance of the taco and its history reveal itself. Finally, there’s the first bite, and if the taco al pastor is superior, there is silence once again. This is communion. The experience is much the same at El Pastor Es Mi Señor."
Siblings Brenda and Alex Sarmiento opened El Pastor Es Mi Señor in 2020 — four days before the pandemic shut down restaurant dining rooms, Ralat wrote. Since then, the spot has specialized in tacos, loaded fries, salads and tortas, all stuffed with its trompo meats.
“El Pastor Es Mi Señor is a taqueria I can’t shake,” Ralat noted. “I want to visit it whenever I’m in San Antonio. It might just serve the best tacos al pastor in Texas, with a name to match. El Pastor Es Mi Señor is a reversal of the Spanish, “The Lord [señor
] is my shepherd [pastor
].”
El Pastor Es Mi Señor, located at 8727 Wurzbach Road, Suite 102, is open 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
