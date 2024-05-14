SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Texas’ oldest craft brewery to celebrate 30 years in business with San Antonio events

Saint Arnold Brewing Co. founder Brock Wagner will visit Flying Saucer and Elsewhere Garden Bar this Thursday.

By on Tue, May 14, 2024 at 2:48 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Saint Arnold Brewing Company will celebrate 30 years in business in 2024. - Courtesy Photo / Saint Arnold Brewing Company
Courtesy Photo / Saint Arnold Brewing Company
Saint Arnold Brewing Company will celebrate 30 years in business in 2024.
Texas beer nerds, this might be cause for celebration.

Saint Arnold Brewing Co. founder Brock Wagner will visit San Antonio’s Flying Saucer and Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen this Thursday to celebrate his Houston-based company's 30th anniversary as a craft-beer producer.

The drop-ins are part of a statewide tour for Saint Arnold, which touts itself as Texas' oldest independent craft brewery. The Wagner's road show will lead up to a daylong anniversary block party in Houston, scheduled for Saturday, June 8.

Wagner will meet with fans at Flying Saucer from 1-3 p.m. Thursday and at Elsewhere from 6-8 p.m. Both spots will pour popular Saint Arnold brews, including Art Car IPA, Summer Pils, Banger IPA, rum-barrel-aged Pumpkinator and Grand Prize Lager, a new release.

Saint Arnold also will give away anniversary swag and a pair of tickets to its Houston block party.

During its three decades in business, Saint Arnold has amassed accolades such as the Great American Beer Festival's coveted Brewery of the Year award, which it earned in both 2017 and 2023. The beer producer also also racked up a total of 29 GABF medals and 14 World Beer Cup awards, more than any other brewery in the region, according to company officials.

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium is located at 11255 Huebner Road, and Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen is located at 103 E. Jones Ave.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters. 

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Swanky San Antonio rooftop bar Lunatique now open at Creamery complex

By Nina Rangel

Lunatique, the new bar atop the north-of-downtown Creamery complex, is now open.

First Look: San Antonio's new Pullman Market is a bustling foodie haven

By Nina Rangel

Pullman Market is located at 221 Newell Ave., on the south end of the redeveloped Pearl complex.

Philadelphia-based Insomnia Cookies to make San Antonio debut later this year

By Nina Rangel

Insomnia Cookies will soon open two San Antonio locations.

South San Antonio's Don Benito's Cocina y Cantina permanently closing

By Nina Rangel

The minds behind Tia’s Taco Hut will open Don Benito’s Cocina y Cantina on July 5.

Maeve's Many Faces: Government Hill cocktail spot packs plenty of ambition into its small menu

By Ron Bechtol

Maeve offers the Hanky Panky on its "classic" cocktail menu.

Lombrano Food Hall offers automated food experiences that mostly hit the mark

By Ron Bechtol

At Lombrano Food Hall, a small order-pickup foyer fronts a warehouse of ghost kitchens for rent.

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us