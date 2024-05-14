Texas’ oldest craft brewery to celebrate 30 years in business with San Antonio events

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Saint Arnold Brewing Company
Saint Arnold Brewing Company will celebrate 30 years in business in 2024.
Texas beer nerds, this might be cause for celebration.
Saint Arnold Brewing Co. founder Brock Wagner will visit San Antonio’s Flying Saucer and Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen this Thursday to celebrate his Houston-based company's 30th anniversary as a craft-beer producer.
The drop-ins are part of a statewide tour for Saint Arnold, which touts itself as Texas' oldest independent craft brewery. The Wagner's road show will lead up to a daylong anniversary block party in Houston, scheduled for Saturday, June 8.
Wagner will meet with fans at Flying Saucer from 1-3 p.m. Thursday and at Elsewhere from 6-8 p.m. Both spots will pour popular Saint Arnold brews, including Art Car IPA, Summer Pils, Banger IPA, rum-barrel-aged Pumpkinator and Grand Prize Lager, a new release.
Saint Arnold also will give away anniversary swag and a pair of tickets to its Houston block party.
During its three decades in business, Saint Arnold has amassed accolades such as the Great American Beer Festival's coveted Brewery of the Year award, which it earned in both 2017 and 2023. The beer producer also also racked up a total of 29 GABF medals and 14 World Beer Cup awards, more than any other brewery in the region, according to company officials.
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium is located at 11255 Huebner Road, and Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen is located at 103 E. Jones Ave.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed