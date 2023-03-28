Texas' Shiner Beer to debut barbecue restaurant at its brewery

K. Spoetzl BBQ Co. will offer brisket, pulled pork, loaded baked potatoes and more at the historic brewery site.

By on Tue, Mar 28, 2023 at 12:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas' Shiner Beer will debut a new barbecue restaurant, K. Spoetzl BBQ Co., at the Spoetzl brewery this weekend. - Courtesy Photo / K. Spoetzl BBQ Co.
Courtesy Photo / K. Spoetzl BBQ Co.
Texas' Shiner Beer will debut a new barbecue restaurant, K. Spoetzl BBQ Co., at the Spoetzl brewery this weekend.
Texas' Shiner Beer will debut new barbecue restaurant K. Spoetzl BBQ Co. at its historic brewery on April Fool’s Day. But we're guessing the brew-and-cue combination is no joke for Lone Star State beer lovers.

The barbecue spot will serve up locally sourced brisket, ribs, pulled pork and sausage as well as loaded baked potatoes and sandwiches, according to officials at Shiner's Spoetzl Brewery. The menu also will feature cold items such as smoked chicken salad and a meat-and-cheese snack box.

Pit Master Tommy Schuette, former proprietor of Shiner Barbeque Co. in the beer brand's hometown of Shiner, brings more than 20 years of experience to K. Spoetzl BBQ Co., according to brewery honchos.

The Saturday, April 1 grand opening will run 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Samples of the new ‘cue offerings will be available, and guests will have a shot at winning Shiner swag such as gift cards, shirts and hats. Naturally, the brewery's beers will be on hand to wash down the smoked eats.

The Spoetzl Brewery — located at 603 E. Brewery St. in Shiner, about an hour and a half east of San Antonio — was founded in 1909 by Czech and German immigrants. These days, it’s one of the largest independent craft brewers in the U.S.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chick-fil-A's massive downtown San Antonio store will begin serving this Thursday

By Nina Rangel

Chick-fil-A's long-anticipated downtown store is one of its largest in the state.

San Antonio's Hops & Hounds hosting daylong 'Woofstock' event this weekend

By Nina Rangel

Hops & Hounds is known for its frozen cocktail flights.

Austin-based Torchy's Tacos opening far West San Antonio location this week

By Nina Rangel

Torchy’s Tacos is known for its variety of tortilla-wrapped eats.

San Antonio's Little Taco Factory has the best tacos in Texas, new report says

By Nina Rangel

Little Taco Factory is located at 1510 McCullough Ave.

Also in Food & Drink

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

With the ready-to-drink cocktail market taking off, Texas lawmakers weigh allowing them in grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

"I always knew I wanted [our products] to be liquor-based, and I knew the challenges that would come with that, particularly in Texas," said Amelia Lettieri, CEO of Austin-based RANCH2O Spirits.

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us