Texas' Shiner Beer to debut barbecue restaurant at its brewery

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / K. Spoetzl BBQ Co. Texas' Shiner Beer will debut a new barbecue restaurant, K. Spoetzl BBQ Co., at the Spoetzl brewery this weekend.

Texas' Shiner Beer will debut new barbecue restaurant K. Spoetzl BBQ Co. at its historic brewery on April Fool’s Day. But we're guessing the brew-and-cue combination is no joke for Lone Star State beer lovers.The barbecue spot will serve up locally sourced brisket, ribs, pulled pork and sausage as well as loaded baked potatoes and sandwiches, according to officials at Shiner's Spoetzl Brewery. The menu also will feature cold items such as smoked chicken salad and a meat-and-cheese snack box.Pit Master Tommy Schuette, former proprietor of Shiner Barbeque Co. in the beer brand's hometown of Shiner, brings more than 20 years of experience to K. Spoetzl BBQ Co., according to brewery honchos.The Saturday, April 1 grand opening will run 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Samples of the new ‘cue offerings will be available, and guests will have a shot at winning Shiner swag such as gift cards, shirts and hats. Naturally, the brewery's beers will be on hand to wash down the smoked eats.The Spoetzl Brewery — located at 603 E. Brewery St. in Shiner, about an hour and a half east of San Antonio — was founded in 1909 by Czech and German immigrants. These days, it’s one of the largest independent craft brewers in the U.S.