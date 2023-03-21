The 13th Annual Paella Challenge will return to San Antonio’s Mission County Park this Sunday

The cooking competition will highlight creations of 40 culinary pros from San Antonio and Mexico.

By on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 10:37 am

click to enlarge Paella Challenge entries often include traditional ingredients such as mussels and lobster. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Paella Challenge entries often include traditional ingredients such as mussels and lobster.
San Antonio's annual celebration of traditional Spanish paella will return to the South Side this Sunday, highlighting creations from around 40 culinary pros from South Texas and Mexico.

Organized by celebrity chef Johnny Hernandez of SA's Grupo La Gloria restaurants, the Paella Challenge pits paella-creating teams against each other in throwdowns judged by a panel of experts.

Some chefs opt to showcase expected proteins such as chorizo, seafood and chicken. Others opt for less-conventional — but arguably more traditional — choices such as rabbit and wild boar.

General admission tickets start at $85 and include entry into the event, samples of over 40 paellas and chef-prepared appetizers. Tickets also include drinks such as beer, wine and sangria as well as access to entertainment throughout the day. The event will run noon-4 p.m.

Mission County Park is located at 6030 Padre Drive, and the event will benefit Kitchen Campus, Hernandez's nonprofit connecting middle school- and high school-age students with cooking and nutrition.

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

