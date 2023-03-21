The 13th Annual Paella Challenge will return to San Antonio’s Mission County Park this Sunday

click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
Paella Challenge entries often include traditional ingredients such as mussels and lobster.
San Antonio's annual celebration of traditional Spanish paella will return to the South Side this Sunday, highlighting creations from around 40 culinary pros from South Texas and Mexico.
Organized by celebrity chef Johnny Hernandez of SA's Grupo La Gloria restaurants, the Paella Challenge pits paella-creating teams against each other in throwdowns judged by a panel of experts.
Some chefs opt to showcase expected proteins such as chorizo, seafood and chicken. Others opt for less-conventional — but arguably more traditional — choices such as rabbit and wild boar.
General admission tickets start at $85
and include entry into the event, samples of over 40 paellas and chef-prepared appetizers. Tickets also include drinks such as beer, wine and sangria as well as access to entertainment throughout the day. The event will run noon-4 p.m.
Mission County Park is located at 6030 Padre Drive, and the event will benefit Kitchen Campus, Hernandez's nonprofit connecting middle school- and high school-age students with cooking and nutrition.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter