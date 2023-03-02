Fiesta San Antonio's Taste of the Republic culinary event is returning to the Alamo grounds

Taste of the Republic is heading back to the Alamo for the first time since 2017.

The culinary event, scheduled

Thursday, April 20, is returning to the Alamo for the first time since 2017. In

years, it's kicked back and forth between locations

Southtown restaurant The Good

and the Marriott Plaza San Antonio Conference Center.





Scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., this year's Taste of the Republic will feature bites from the following chefs:

Andrew Weissman of Weissman Restaurant Group

Jesse Kuykendall of Milpa

Ceasar Zepeda of Sangria on the Burg

Jose Ochoa of Palenque Grill

Juan Carlos Bazan of Cuishe Cocina Mexicana and Toro Kitchen + Bar

Braunda Smith of Lucy Cooper’s Ice House

Benjamin De Los Santos of Benjie’s Munch

Ernie Bradley of Cherrity Bar

Lisa & Damien Watel of Bistro09

Esaul Ramos & Joe Melig of 2M Smokehouse

Nicola Blaque of The Jerk Shack

Kristina Zhao of Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Ba