Fiesta San Antonio's Taste of the Republic culinary event is returning to the Alamo grounds

Taste of the Republic is Fiesta's official kickoff party.

By on Thu, Mar 2, 2023 at 2:31 pm

click to enlarge Taste of the Republic is heading back to the Alamo for the first time since 2017. - Anne Ousey
Anne Ousey
Taste of the Republic is heading back to the Alamo for the first time since 2017.
Fiesta San Antonio's official kickoff party, Taste of the Republic, is heading home this year.

The culinary event, scheduled for Thursday, April 20, is returning to the Alamo for the first time since 2017. In recent years, it's kicked back and forth between locations including Southtown restaurant The Good Kind and the Marriott Plaza San Antonio Conference Center.

Scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., this year's Taste of the Republic will feature bites from the following chefs:
  • Andrew Weissman of Weissman Restaurant Group
  • Jesse Kuykendall of Milpa
  • Ceasar Zepeda of Sangria on the Burg
  • Jose Ochoa of Palenque Grill
  • Juan Carlos Bazan of Cuishe Cocina Mexicana and Toro Kitchen + Bar
  • Braunda Smith of Lucy Cooper’s Ice House
  • Benjamin De Los Santos of Benjie’s Munch
  • Ernie Bradley of Cherrity Bar
  • Lisa & Damien Watel of Bistro09
  • Esaul Ramos & Joe Melig of 2M Smokehouse
  • Nicola Blaque of The Jerk Shack
  • Kristina Zhao of Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Ba
Tickets for the gathering are $125 and include sample bites from all the participating chefs. A portion of proceeds go toward the Fiesta Commission and the Remember the Alamo Foundation.

