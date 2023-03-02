Fiesta San Antonio's Taste of the Republic culinary event is returning to the Alamo grounds

The culinary event, scheduled for Thursday, April 20, is returning to the Alamo for the first time since 2017. In recent years, it's kicked back and forth between locations including Southtown restaurant The Good Kind and the Marriott Plaza San Antonio Conference Center.
Scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., this year's Taste of the Republic will feature bites from the following chefs:
- Andrew Weissman of Weissman Restaurant Group
- Jesse Kuykendall of Milpa
- Ceasar Zepeda of Sangria on the Burg
- Jose Ochoa of Palenque Grill
- Juan Carlos Bazan of Cuishe Cocina Mexicana and Toro Kitchen + Bar
- Braunda Smith of Lucy Cooper’s Ice House
- Benjamin De Los Santos of Benjie’s Munch
- Ernie Bradley of Cherrity Bar
- Lisa & Damien Watel of Bistro09
- Esaul Ramos & Joe Melig of 2M Smokehouse
- Nicola Blaque of The Jerk Shack
- Kristina Zhao of Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Ba
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter