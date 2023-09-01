The Bussin’ Breakfast ghost kitchen concept to expand in San Antonio’s Olmos Park

Instagram / khalitheking
The Bussin' Breakfast is now open in the space formerly occupied by Chez Vatel Bistro.
Funnel cake waffles and other hearty breakfast eats are now being served in San Antonio’s Olmos park neighborhood, inside The Bussin’ Breakfast’s first brick and mortar space, news site MySA reports
.
The ghost kitchen concept started in Lombrano Food Hall in 2022, serving hungry San Antonians primarily via pickup and delivery orders. Now, the Black- and veteran-owned business occupies the space at 218 E. Olmos Drive — the former home of Chez Vatel Bistro. Its first day of business is Friday, Sept. 1.
“We all agreed that it was time to find a place that had seating for customers, because the food hall only had two tables outside,” part-owner Ashanti Walker told MySA. “We serve breakfast food all day, but our menu also includes burgers. And we’ll also be doing themes such as Soul Food Sundays in the near future.”
The Bussin’ Breakfast website lists its operating hours as: Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m.-midnight. These may be subject to change while the eatery finds its footing, however.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed