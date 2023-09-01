BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

The Bussin’ Breakfast ghost kitchen concept to expand in San Antonio’s Olmos Park

The Black- and veteran-owned business is now open in the same strip that once housed popular eatery Folc.

By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 12:03 pm

The Bussin' Breakfast is now open in the space formerly occupied by Chez Vatel Bistro. - Instagram / khalitheking
Funnel cake waffles and other hearty breakfast eats are now being served in San Antonio’s Olmos park neighborhood, inside The Bussin’ Breakfast’s first brick and mortar space, news site MySA reports.

The ghost kitchen concept started in Lombrano Food Hall in 2022, serving hungry San Antonians primarily via pickup and delivery orders. Now, the Black- and veteran-owned business occupies the space at 218 E. Olmos Drive — the former home of Chez Vatel Bistro. Its first day of business is Friday, Sept. 1.

“We all agreed that it was time to find a place that had seating for customers, because the food hall only had two tables outside,” part-owner Ashanti Walker told MySA. “We serve breakfast food all day, but our menu also includes burgers. And we’ll also be doing themes such as Soul Food Sundays in the near future.”

The Bussin’ Breakfast website lists its operating hours as: Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m.-midnight. These may be subject to change while the eatery finds its footing, however.

