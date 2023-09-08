BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

The Bussin' Breakfast, Tucker's Kozy Korner: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

A new Southtown speakeasy and the sale of Broadway News food truck park also made top food news.

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 2:54 pm

click to enlarge Tucker’s, 1338 E. Houston St., was closed during posted business hours during several visits over the weekend. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Tucker’s, 1338 E. Houston St., was closed during posted business hours during several visits over the weekend.
This week's most-read Current food news was all about change.

All five of our top food stories this week chronicled some level of change on the Alamo City's culinary horizon, from The Bussin' Breakfast's jump to a brick-and-mortar location to the confusing case of East Side icon Tucker's alleged closure. A new Southtown speakeasy and plans for the culmination of three concepts — Queso Pan y Vino, its back bar and adjacent cigar shop — also caught readers' attention, as did the sale of a beloved food truck park on the Broadway corridor.

Read on for more.
