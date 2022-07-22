The Cottage, Black Potion: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Cottage Irish pub The Cottage is set to open next month on the Broadway corridor north of downtown.

This week's most-readfood news spanned multiple cuisines and venues.We covered the news that the Alamo City will soon be home to new restaurant concepts in the coming months, catering to those who like to sip vino, play board games or tuck into traditional Irish fare.Folks also wanted to read up on celebratory deals from longtime burger favorite Chris Madrid's and learn more about the pending move from Southtown favorite Francis Bogside.Read on for more.