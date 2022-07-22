The Cottage, Black Potion: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

We covered the news that the Alamo City will soon be home to new restaurant concepts in the coming months, catering to those who like to sip vino, play board games or tuck into traditional Irish fare.
Folks also wanted to read up on celebratory deals from longtime burger favorite Chris Madrid's and learn more about the pending move from Southtown favorite Francis Bogside.
Read on for more.
- Irish pub The Cottage opening in old Picante Grill space on San Antonio’s Broadway corridor
- The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)
- San Antonio's Chris Madrid's celebrates 45 years with deals on nachos, margaritas for rest of 2022
- Phoenix-based Postino to open two all-day wine cafés in San Antonio next spring
- Southtown San Antonio's Francis Bogside Irish pub to relocate at the end of the month