The Dogfather II, Bento Boxes: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / thedogfather2sa The Dogfather's Birria Dog is topped with beef birria, melted mozzarella, diced onion and cilantro.

This week's most-readfood stories tell us San Antonians are looking to get adventurous with their eats. Four out of our five top stories centered around off-the-beaten-path eats such as gourmet hot dogs, bento boxes, crawfish and stuffed Italian sandos.Locals are also following the news of a South Carolina fried chicken chain, Bojangles, infiltrating the Alamo City this spring.Read on for more.