The Dogfather II, Bento Boxes: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

This week's top stories focused on off-the-beaten-path eats such as gourmet hot dogs, bento boxes, crawfish and stuffed Italian sandos.

By on Fri, Mar 3, 2023 at 2:15 pm

click to enlarge The Dogfather's Birria Dog is topped with beef birria, melted mozzarella, diced onion and cilantro. - Instagram / thedogfather2sa
Instagram / thedogfather2sa
The Dogfather's Birria Dog is topped with beef birria, melted mozzarella, diced onion and cilantro.
This week's most-read Current food stories tell us San Antonians are looking to get adventurous with their eats. Four out of our five top stories centered around off-the-beaten-path eats such as gourmet hot dogs, bento boxes, crawfish and stuffed Italian sandos.

Locals are also following the news of a South Carolina fried chicken chain, Bojangles, infiltrating the Alamo City this spring.

Read on for more.
