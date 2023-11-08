The first San Antonio Lobster Festival will take place this month

The organizer of the daylong party promises to serve up lobster entrees for 'less than a turkey leg at other festivals.'

By on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 at 4:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
San Antonio Lobster Festival attendees can expect lobster rolls and more at the this year's inaugural event. - Pexels / Deane Bayas
Pexels / Deane Bayas
San Antonio Lobster Festival attendees can expect lobster rolls and more at the this year's inaugural event.
A lobster festival? In this economy?

It can be done — and in landlocked San Antonio, no less — according to local entrepreneur Jacob Dominguez.

The native Westsider is organizing the inaugural San Antonio Lobster Festival Sunday, Nov. 26, at downtown’s Smoke BBQ + Skybar, 501 E. Crockett St. A portion of proceeds from the gathering, which runs from noon until 10 p.m., will benefit the Salvation Army.

Inspired by Dominguez's time in the lobster industry, the fest will feature entrees based around the savory crustacean for “less than a turkey leg at other festivals,” he said in an emailed statement. Those menu items include grilled lobster skewers with achiote remoulade, lobster mac and cheese with bacon, lobster rolls, fried lobster street tacos and more, he added.

The music-filled fest is free, but Dominguez encourages attendees to preorder an entree or purchase a VIP table to ensure they can get their claws on fresh lobster. Beverages — alcoholic or otherwise — aren't included in the VIP ticket price.

Musical entertainment at the event will include DJ Underground Soul, Regatta Yacht Rock, the Jay Martinez Band, Finding Friday and Vegas Stars.

Dominguez began his lobster journey in 2021 by funding traps off the coast of Belize. He eventually eliminated the need for processing, packaging and transportation middlemen by incorporating those capabilities himself, he said. Controlling those aspects allows him to serve up lobster to folks on a crayfish budget, he added.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

British transplants launching tea shop in San Antonio’s Stone Oak area

By Nina Rangel

The Old English Tea Shoppe will serve full English breakfasts and more.

Second cannabis-themed Cheba Hut sandwich shop opening in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Cheba Hut's second San Antonio location will open Nov. 20.

San Antonio breweries plan weeklong fundraiser for Green Beret Foundation

By Nina Rangel

Longtab Brewing will launch a Green Beret Foundation fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

TJs Hamburgers, Insomnia Cookies: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

TJ's Hamburgers celebrated 50 years in March.

Also in Food & Drink

Salena Guipzot and Hailey Pruitt are helping lead San Antonio's wine evolution

By Ron Bechtol

Salena Guipzot prepares to conduct a tasting of Mexican wines.

San Antonio fusion masters Sean Wen and Andrew Ho score big at Curry Boys and Wurst Behavior

By Ron Bechtol

Wurst Behavior offers both burger and hot dog options adorned with its kimchi queso.

Table Talk: Elysia Treviño-Gonzales talks about bringing Twang to all 50 states

By Brandon Rodriguez

Elysia Treviño-Gonzales took the reins at Twang seven years ago.

Seek out Día de los Muertos drinks at San Antonio spots — or concoct your own

By Ron Bechtol

Several San Antonio bars are offering themed cocktails for Día de los Muertos.
More

Digital Issue

November 1, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us