The first San Antonio Lobster Festival will take place this month

Pexels / Deane Bayas
San Antonio Lobster Festival attendees can expect lobster rolls and more at the this year's inaugural event.
A lobster festival? In this economy?
It can be done — and in landlocked San Antonio, no less — according to local entrepreneur Jacob Dominguez.
The native Westsider is organizing the inaugural San Antonio Lobster Festival
Sunday, Nov. 26, at downtown’s Smoke BBQ + Skybar, 501 E. Crockett St. A portion of proceeds from the gathering, which runs from noon until 10 p.m., will benefit the Salvation Army.
Inspired by Dominguez's time in the lobster industry, the fest will feature entrees based around the savory crustacean for “less than a turkey leg at other festivals,” he said in an emailed statement. Those menu items include grilled lobster skewers with achiote remoulade, lobster mac and cheese with bacon, lobster rolls, fried lobster street tacos and more, he added.
The music-filled fest is free, but Dominguez encourages attendees to preorder an entree or purchase a VIP table
to ensure they can get their claws on fresh lobster. Beverages — alcoholic or otherwise — aren't included in the VIP ticket price.
Musical entertainment at the event will include DJ Underground Soul, Regatta Yacht Rock, the Jay Martinez Band, Finding Friday and Vegas Stars.
Dominguez began his lobster journey in 2021 by funding traps off the coast of Belize. He eventually eliminated the need for processing, packaging and transportation middlemen by incorporating those capabilities himself, he said. Controlling those aspects allows him to serve up lobster to folks on a crayfish budget, he added.
