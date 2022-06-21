The Pearl’s new pizza spot, WonderSlice, will open for business next week

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Pearl WonderSlice will open at the Bottling Department food hall June 27.

WonderSlice, the new pizza concept in The Pearl’s Bottling Department Food Hall, will begin serving “wonder by the slice” next week.Chef-owner Ben Schwartz's tribute to neighborhood pizzerias, the spot will dish up slices, full pies, homemade subs, salads and soft serve ice cream starting Monday, June 27. It joins Tenko Ramen, Mi Roti, Chilaquil, Kineapple and Park Bar in the downtown retail and dining development's food hall.Wonder Slice's menu items will include its Ball Park pizza, which includes Italian sausage, red onion, broccoli rabe and chili flakes, along with both meatball and chicken parmesan subs.After its Monday launch, the pizzeria will be open Sunday through Thursday 8 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m.-10 p.m.The Bottling Department is located at 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 6.