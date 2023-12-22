The Rill Eatery & Bar, Garcia's Brisket Taco: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Facebook / Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 842 Fredericksburg Road.

This week's topfood news covered openings, closures and everything in between. Let's jump in.Our top story center around the closure of a new Boerne spot The Rill, which opened just a few months ago. Closely following was the news of anod for SA mainstay Garcia's, details surrounding a new market at Pearl and an analysis of New Year's Eve-worthy bubbles that won't break the bank. Finally, an announcement from a Central American chicken chain planning to land in SA next year piqued readers' interests.Read on for more.