The Rill Eatery & Bar, Garcia's Brisket Taco: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

An analysis of New Year's Eve-worthy bubbles that won't break the bank also made this week's top Current food news.

By on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 at 11:21 am

Garcia's Mexican Restaurant is located at 842 Fredericksburg Road.
Facebook / Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant
Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 842 Fredericksburg Road.
This week's top Current food news covered openings, closures and everything in between. Let's jump in.

Our top story center around the closure of a new Boerne spot The Rill, which opened just a few months ago. Closely following was the news of a NY Times nod for SA mainstay Garcia's, details surrounding a new market at Pearl and an analysis of New Year's Eve-worthy bubbles that won't break the bank. Finally, an announcement from a Central American chicken chain planning to land in SA next year piqued readers' interests.

Read on for more.
