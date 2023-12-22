The Rill Eatery & Bar, Garcia's Brisket Taco: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Our top story center around the closure of a new Boerne spot The Rill, which opened just a few months ago. Closely following was the news of a NY Times nod for SA mainstay Garcia's, details surrounding a new market at Pearl and an analysis of New Year's Eve-worthy bubbles that won't break the bank. Finally, an announcement from a Central American chicken chain planning to land in SA next year piqued readers' interests.
Read on for more.
- Boerne's The Rill Eatery & Bar closing after 3 months of service
- San Antonio mainstay Garcia's serves one of 2023's best dishes, NY Times says
- San Antonio's Pearl complex gaining massive culinary market next spring
- Cava and Cremant offer holiday-worthy bubbles at affordable price point
- Central American chicken chain plans San Antonio expansion
