The Trailblazer Cafe takes off at San Antonio's Stinson Municipal Airport

The dining spot is a part of San Antonio's Ready To Work program, which helps residents seeking to build marketable job skills.

By on Mon, Jan 30, 2023 at 3:59 pm

click to enlarge Opened in 2015, Stinson served as San Antonio's first municipal airport. - Facebook / Stinson Airport
Facebook / Stinson Airport
Opened in 2015, Stinson served as San Antonio's first municipal airport.
The Trailblazer Cafe opened last week at the South Side's Stinson Municipal Airport, taking over space that previously housed a Big Bib Barbecue location and has remained vacant since the early days of the pandemic, according to city officials.

The new, bistro-style cafe is dedicated to aviation pioneers, and its name pays honor to Kathrine Stinson and the Stinson family, for whom the airport is named. Opened in 1915, Stinson served as San Antonio's first municipal airport.

The Trailblazer's menu includes breakfast pastries, sandwiches, burgers, salads and charcuterie boards, according to its website, which teases alcoholic options as “coming soon.”

According to details shared by the city, the cafe sits on the southwestern corner of the airport terminal, providing views of its multiple runways. The dining spot also sits in close proximity to the Stinson Hike and Bike Trail system.

The Trailblazer provides more than a place for pilots and aviation trainees to grab a bite, however. The dining spot is a part of San Antonio's Ready To Work program, which helps residents seeking to build marketable job skills.

Cafe owners Stephanie and Joshua Smith are focused on hiring students from Palo Alto College and offer tables and laptops for them to do coursework between shifts, according to the San Antonio Report.

The Trailblazer Cafe is open 6 a.m.-10:30 p.m. seven days a week. It's located at 8535 Mission Road.

