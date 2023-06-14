VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

These multi-faceted San Antonio pastry chefs are raising the profile of the local food scene

We sat down with four of the San Antonio area's finest pastry chefs to discuss their unique claims to fame within the culinary scene and highlight their divergent paths.

By on Wed, Jun 14, 2023 at 11:31 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge These talented chefs are badasses making a significant mark on food in the Alamo City — one delectable bite at a time. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
These talented chefs are badasses making a significant mark on food in the Alamo City — one delectable bite at a time.

Pastry chefs deserve the admiration of food lovers — even those who claim not to have a sweet tooth.

First, these culinary professionals have dedicated themselves to mastering meticulous techniques on a quest for precision and perfection. While savory cooking allows for some degree of improvisation and last-minute tweaking, baking is far more dictated by the laws of science. A slip of the hand when measuring any one ingredient can destroy a potential masterpiece before it even hits the oven.

Second, these culinary innovators transform simple ingredients into visually stunning and mouthwatering creations even though they seldom receive the same level of fanfare lavished on their counterparts on the savory side. You may know the name of the executive chef at your favorite dining spot, but do you know who's handling the bread and desserts?

Sadly, in recent years, many restaurants have outsourced the pasty side of the house to cut costs and consolidate staff. The results can be painful. Few things give a dining experience a more auspicious start than fresh, still-warm bread being delivered to the table. Or bring it to a more satisfying conclusion than indulging in an innovative and decadent house-made dessert.

We sat down with four of the San Antonio area's finest pastry chefs — all of whom happen to be women — to discuss their unique claims to fame within the culinary scene and highlight their divergent paths.

These talented chefs aren't just culinary scientists, dedicated craftspeople and savvy business owners, they're badasses making a significant mark on food in the Alamo City — one delectable bite at a time.



Full text

next

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas Monthly calls Leche de Tigre one of San Antonio's ‘most compelling new restaurants’

By Nina Rangel

Specialty oysters are just one of the items on Leche de Tigre's menu.

San Antonio group behind Little Em's, Restaurant Claudine to launch Warehouse Diner July 8

By Brandon Rodriguez

Warehouse Diner is situated adjacent to Go Fish Wine Bar.

Texas’ Garrison Bros. Distillery launches collaborative seven-year-old Irish single malt whiskey

By Nina Rangel

Garrison Brothers and Clonakilty Distillery's collaborative whiskey is available now.

Here's where to wine and dine dad in San Antonio this Father's Day

By Nina Rangel

Free Roam Brewing Company is celebrating dads with $2 off any of their brews.

Also in Food & Drink

Summer Sipping: These cocktails create a perfect remedy for San Antonio's scorching heat

By Nina Rangel

Summertime fruit is perfect for muddling and juicing for a boozy libation.

El Pastor Es Mi Señor is worthy of its recent inclusion in Neflix's Taco Chronicles

By Ron Bechtol

El Pastor Es Mi Señor was featured in the latest iteration of Netflix's Taco Chronicles.

Low-Octane Summer: With temps heating up, we sampled four N/A beer options with Texas ties

By Brandon Rodriguez and Nina Rangel

The sheer quantity of N/A options can leave novices scratching their heads.

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us