These multi-faceted San Antonio pastry chefs are raising the profile of the local food scene

Pastry chefs deserve the admiration of food lovers — even those who claim not to have a sweet tooth.

First, these culinary professionals have dedicated themselves to mastering meticulous techniques on a quest for precision and perfection. While savory cooking allows for some degree of improvisation and last-minute tweaking, baking is far more dictated by the laws of science. A slip of the hand when measuring any one ingredient can destroy a potential masterpiece before it even hits the oven.

Second, these culinary innovators transform simple ingredients into visually stunning and mouthwatering creations even though they seldom receive the same level of fanfare lavished on their counterparts on the savory side. You may know the name of the executive chef at your favorite dining spot, but do you know who's handling the bread and desserts?

Sadly, in recent years, many restaurants have outsourced the pasty side of the house to cut costs and consolidate staff. The results can be painful. Few things give a dining experience a more auspicious start than fresh, still-warm bread being delivered to the table. Or bring it to a more satisfying conclusion than indulging in an innovative and decadent house-made dessert.

We sat down with four of the San Antonio area's finest pastry chefs — all of whom happen to be women — to discuss their unique claims to fame within the culinary scene and highlight their divergent paths.

These talented chefs aren't just culinary scientists, dedicated craftspeople and savvy business owners, they're badasses making a significant mark on food in the Alamo City — one delectable bite at a time.