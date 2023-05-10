Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

These San Antonio bars and eateries are celebrating nurses and teachers with meal deals this week

Tony's Siesta, Southtown Pizzeria SA and Ambler Texas Kitchen are among the spots offering freebies and discounts.

By on Wed, May 10, 2023 at 10:22 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails will offer educators half-off pricing for entrées. - Courtesy Photo / Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails
Courtesy Photo / Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails
Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails will offer educators half-off pricing for entrées.
San Antonio bars and restaurants are offering discounts and meal deals to educators and medical professionals May 8-12 — otherwise known as National Nurses Week and Teacher Appreciation Week. Here's a roundup of spots that are recognizing the hard work and dedication of the folks that hold these important positions.

Tony’s Siesta will offer teachers and nurses free Tony Frescas, a sipper the bar notes  “aren’t your mama’s aguas frescas.” On Friday, May 12, nurses and teachers can show their badge to receive a free Watermelon Sandía or Spicy Pineapple version. The La Prepa food trailer also will hand out complimentary corn in a cup starting at 7:30 p.m. 206 Brooklyn Ave., (210) 592-1199, facebook.com/TonysSiesta.

Southtown Pizzeria SA is hosting a Friday, May 12 happy hour just for teachers, featuring $5 wine and sangria along with $4 beers. The event will run 5-8 p.m. 728 S. Presa St., (726) 582-7292, facebook.com/southtownpizzeriasa.

Whataburger stores in San Antonio will offer teachers their choice of free breakfast entree — either a taquito with cheese, breakfast on a bun or honey butter chicken biscuit — from 5-9 a.m. during the entire week. Multiple locations, Whataburger.com.

Las Palapas locations will offer teachers 25% off their orders May 8-12, and yes, that includes margaritas. Multiple locations, laspalapas.com.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will offer 15% off all orders for teachers and nurses May 8-12. Multiple locations, grimaldispizzeria.com.

Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails at downtown’s Hotel Contessa will offer educators half-off pricing on entrées. Its offer runs May 8-14, extending through the weekend. 306 W. Market St , (210) 229-9222, amblersanantonio.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Grady's Bar-B-Q closes all San Antonio locations after more than 70 years in business

By Nina Rangel

Grady’s was known for its smoked meats, fried catfish and homestyle sides.

Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co. will bring epic '80s-themed dining to Boerne this fall

By Nina Rangel

Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co. will include a life-sized, Michael J. Fox-era Teen Wolf figure.

North San Antonio boba-tea spot The Nest Cafe will hold grand opening this weekend

By Brandon Rodriguez

Nest's ube tiger sugar milk teas feature a torched-crust top.

Amor and Amari: Tasting flights of the bitter spirits reveals their wide variety and subtle differences

By Ron Bechtol

Some amari are traditionally thought of as aperitivi (to be consumed before a meal) or digestivi (to be enjoyed after).

Also in Food & Drink

Amor and Amari: Tasting flights of the bitter spirits reveals their wide variety and subtle differences

By Ron Bechtol

Some amari are traditionally thought of as aperitivi (to be consumed before a meal) or digestivi (to be enjoyed after).

Chilled Out: CBD cocktails proliferate in San Antonio, along with ingredients to make them

By Nina Rangel

It's clear that tipples tinged with legal cannabidiol are here to stay.

Nostalgic San Antonians, listen up: new Tampico Hard Punch doesn't come in a gallon jug, but it does include booze

By Nina Rangel

Tampico Hard Punch is now available in Texas.

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us