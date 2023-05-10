These San Antonio bars and eateries are celebrating nurses and teachers with meal deals this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails will offer educators half-off pricing for entrées.

San Antonio bars and restaurants are offering discounts and meal deals to educators and medical professionals May 8-12 — otherwise known as National Nurses Week and Teacher Appreciation Week. Here's a roundup of spots that are recognizing the hard work and dedication of the folks that hold these important positions.will offer teachers and nurses free Tony Frescas, a sipper the bar notes “aren’t your mama’s aguas frescas.” On Friday, May 12, nurses and teachers can show their badge to receive a free Watermelon Sandía or Spicy Pineapple version. The La Prepa food trailer also will hand out complimentary corn in a cup starting at 7:30 p.m.is hosting a Friday, May 12 happy hour just for teachers, featuring $5 wine and sangria along with $4 beers. The event will run 5-8 p.m.stores in San Antonio will offer teachers their choice of free breakfast entree — either a taquito with cheese, breakfast on a bun or honey butter chicken biscuit — from 5-9 a.m. during the entire week.locations will offer teachers 25% off their orders May 8-12, and yes, that includes margaritas.will offer 15% off all orders for teachers and nurses May 8-12.at downtown’s Hotel Contessa will offer educators half-off pricing on entrées. Its offer runs May 8-14, extending through the weekend.