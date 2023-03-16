These San Antonio bars and restaurants are going further than green beer for St. Patrick's Day

Instagram / thecottageirishpubsa The Cottage Irish Pub will celebrate its inaugural St. Patrick's Day Block Party this weekend.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Camp Outpost Camp Outpost offers a menu of camp-style rotisserie fare.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / 1 Watson 1 Watson's new Thompson cocktail.

When it comes to parties, it’s no secret San Antonio knows how to throw a good one. And for many local revelers, St. Patrick's Day, which falls on Friday, March 17, is a prime excuse.Here's a quick roundup of Alamo City spots offering special events that celebrate the patron saint of the Emerald Isle.will dole out Irish-themed craft drinks such as Green Tea shots made with peach and thyme-infused booze and Irish mules from 2-9 p.m. on the big day. The distillery’s dark and hefty porter will also be on tap for those who might traditionally reach for a Guinness.will celebrate its inaugural St. Patrick's Day Block Party on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, replete with indoor and outdoor stages featuring bagpipers, entertainment from the Inishfree School of Irish Dancing and bands RTFM Celtic Underground, River Mountain Rockers and The Happy Out. An outdoor fish-and-chips stand will provide sustenance. The fest will run noon to 11 p.m. both days, although the pub itself will keep serving until 2 a.m.is bringing back its Irish Remix Menu for the second year in a row, featuring Jewish-Irish fusion dishes such as bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie and an Irish coffee mousse made with Bailey’s and Paddy’s whiskey. The mashup menu will be available March 15-17 from 10 a.m. until sell out.will offer draft pours of fresh Guinness. Adventurous folks can also blend Guinness with any one of Yard House’s house brews such as the Honey Blonde Ale, IPA or cuvee. Guests can also opt for a glass of green beer — if one feels the need — available in any size with more than 100 options on tap.will host Highwheel Beerworks from 5-8 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day, during which the brewery’s beloved Betty Kolsch will be the featured beer of the evening. It’s entire menu of camp-style rotisserie fare will be on offer.will offer several themed cocktails March 17-18, including the Thompson, a blend of Hendricks gin, midori, lemon, toasted sesame and fizzy water. The new rooftop spot also will host seats to view the St. Patrick’s Day river parade and river dyeing from its 15th-floor perch.