These San Antonio bars and restaurants are going further than green beer for St. Patrick's Day

From cozy The Cottage Irish Pub to swanky rooftop joint 1 Watson, plenty of places are offering Irish-themed celebrations.

By on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 9:49 am

The Cottage Irish Pub will celebrate its inaugural St. Patrick's Day Block Party this weekend.
Instagram / thecottageirishpubsa
The Cottage Irish Pub will celebrate its inaugural St. Patrick's Day Block Party this weekend.
When it comes to parties, it’s no secret San Antonio knows how to throw a good one. And for many local revelers, St. Patrick's Day, which falls on Friday, March 17, is a prime excuse.

Here's a quick roundup of Alamo City spots offering special events that celebrate the patron saint of the Emerald Isle.

Maverick Distilling will dole out Irish-themed craft drinks such as Green Tea shots made with peach and thyme-infused booze and Irish mules from 2-9 p.m. on the big day. The distillery’s dark and hefty porter will also be on tap for those who might traditionally reach for a Guinness. 115 Broadway, (210) 447-7010, maverickwhiskey.com.

The Cottage Irish Pub will celebrate its inaugural St. Patrick's Day Block Party on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, replete with indoor and outdoor stages featuring bagpipers, entertainment from the Inishfree School of Irish Dancing and bands RTFM Celtic Underground, River Mountain Rockers and The Happy Out. An outdoor fish-and-chips stand will provide sustenance. The fest will run noon to 11 p.m. both days, although the pub itself will keep serving until 2 a.m. 3810 Broadway, (210) 463-9111, thecottageirishpub.com.

The Hayden is bringing back its Irish Remix Menu for the second year in a row, featuring Jewish-Irish fusion dishes such as bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie and an Irish coffee mousse made with Bailey’s and Paddy’s whiskey. The mashup menu will be available March 15-17 from 10 a.m. until sell out. 4025 Broadway, (210) 437-4306, thehaydensa.com.

Camp Outpost offers a menu of camp-style rotisserie fare.
Courtesy Photo / Camp Outpost
Camp Outpost offers a menu of camp-style rotisserie fare.
Yard House will offer draft pours of fresh Guinness. Adventurous folks can also blend Guinness with any one of Yard House’s house brews such as the Honey Blonde Ale, IPA or cuvee. Guests can also opt for a glass of green beer — if one feels the need — available in any size with more than 100 options on tap. Multiple locations, yardhouse.com.

Camp Outpost will host Highwheel Beerworks from 5-8 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day, during which the brewery’s beloved Betty Kolsch will be the featured beer of the evening. It’s entire menu of camp-style rotisserie fare will be on offer. 1811 S. Alamo St., (210) 942-4690, eatatcamp.com.

1 Watson's new Thompson cocktail.
Courtesy Photo / 1 Watson
1 Watson's new Thompson cocktail.
1 Watson will offer several themed cocktails March 17-18, including the Thompson, a blend of Hendricks gin, midori, lemon, toasted sesame and fizzy water. The new rooftop spot also will host seats to view the St. Patrick’s Day river parade and river dyeing from its 15th-floor perch. 111 Soledad St., (210) 222-8300, 1watsonrooftop.com.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

