These San Antonio bars and restaurants are holding New Year's Eve parties

Several of the parties offer views of downtown fireworks, and some feature live music and DJs.

By on Fri, Dec 16, 2022 at 11:10 am

click to enlarge Some of SA's eateries and drinkeries are throwing over-the-top NYE soirees. - Unsplash / Kristian Løvstad
Unsplash / Kristian Løvstad
Some of SA's eateries and drinkeries are throwing over-the-top NYE soirees.
San Antonio was recently named one of the best U.S. cities in which to ring in the new year, and a handful of swanky bars and restaurants are looking to keep that title by throwing over-the-top New Year's Eve soirees.

We rounded up five local fêtes that may tickle your festive fancy.

San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and it's on-site restaurant Tributary are hosting New Year’s Eve buffet dinner and VIP party with a live band and a dance floor. The event also will include tequila tastings and champagne, as well as a dessert reception, photo station and digital caricature artist. Combination tickets to the buffet dinner, which runs 6-10 p.m., and the party are $135 per person. 101 Bowie Street, (210) 554-6180, Tributary on OpenTable.

The Good Kind will host a New Years' Eve celebration in its spacious Southtown garden, where guests can take in uninterrupted views of the the Tower of the Americas fireworks display. The ticketed event will include a swag bag and a complimentary champagne cocktail toast. The Good Kind has also developed specialty cocktails for the event, which will run 9 p.m.-midnight. Tickets are $20. 1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com.

Downtown hotel Thompson San Antonio is celebrating the New Year with a fireworks show at its rooftop restaurant and bar, The Moon's Daughters. Guests will dance to the music of DJ JAX, who recently opened for electronic duo the Chainsmokers. Table packages are available for prices ranging from $400 to $100,000. The most exorbitantly priced includes flights and a three-night stay at any other Hyatt property in the world. The lower-priced provide options offer access an open bar, champagne, spirits and magnum bottles to toast the New Year. The rooftop festivities will run 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 942-6032, The Moon's Daughters on Eventbrite.

Pearl newcomer Carriqui will hold a New Year’s Eve 1970s-style house party featuring musical performances by Buttercup and DJ Steven Lee Moya, appetizer stations, a champagne toast at midnight and breakfast tacos as a parting gift. Tickets for the event — which will run from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. — are $25. Naturally, guests are encouraged to dress in attire appropriate to the Me Decade. 239 E. Grayson St., (210) 910-5547, carriquitx.com.

Downtown’s Texas Selfie Museum will host VIP experiences from 10 p.m.-1 a.m.,  steps away from the River Walk and downtown fireworks. Live music by DJ Cynco will provide a soundtrack for the evening, and groups of five or more will receive a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine. Guests also will have access to drink specials throughout the night as they snap new profile pics for 2023. Tickets for each one-hour session are $59. 314 E. Commerce St., (210) 570-1199, originalselfiemuseum.com.

Backyard on Broadway will host its Pajamas & Pancakes event with brunch eats and champagne at midnight. DJ Gene Santiago will bring his mixes to the bar, while guests lounge and imbibe amid new, heated and lighted tents on Backyard’s patio. For those not into late-night brunching, the bar’s recently revamped food menu — featuring homemade pizzas, juicy burgers and sandwiches — will be available until 10:30 p.m. The event is reservation-only, and tickets run $20.23. 2411 Broadway St., (210) 634-1405, backyardonbroadway.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Maria's Cafe earns praise from New York Times

By Brandon Rodriguez

Maria's Cafe has garnered another glowing review in a national publication.

Bésame — new San Antonio food truck park from owner of El Camino — to hold soft opening Friday

By Nina Rangel

Bésame will open Friday, Dec. 16.

Cuba 1918 opens on San Antonio's South Side, serving Havana-inspired breakfast and lunch

By Nina Rangel

Cuba 1918 is located in the Quintana neighborhood outside of Port San Antonio.

Voodoo Doughnut’s first San Antonio shop will begin serving next Tuesday

By Nina Rangel

Voodoo Doughnut’s first San Antonio shop will begin serving next Tuesday

Also in Food & Drink

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

7Brew Drive Thru Coffee chain coming to San Antonio next year

By Brandon Rodriguez

7Brew offers seven coffee options — hence its name.

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us