These San Antonio bars and restaurants are holding New Year's Eve parties

Some of SA's eateries and drinkeries are throwing over-the-top NYE soirees.
San Antonio was recently named one of the best U.S. cities in which to ring in the new year
, and a handful of swanky bars and restaurants are looking to keep that title by throwing over-the-top New Year's Eve soirees.
We rounded up five local fêtes that may tickle your festive fancy.
San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter
and it's on-site restaurant Tributary
are hosting New Year’s Eve buffet dinner and VIP party with a live band and a dance floor. The event also will include tequila tastings and champagne, as well as a dessert reception, photo station and digital caricature artist. Combination tickets to the buffet dinner, which runs 6-10 p.m., and the party are $135 per person. 101 Bowie Street, (210) 554-6180, Tributary on OpenTable.
The Good Kind
will host a New Years' Eve celebration in its spacious Southtown garden, where guests can take in uninterrupted views of the the Tower of the Americas fireworks display. The ticketed event will include a swag bag and a complimentary champagne cocktail toast. The Good Kind has also developed specialty cocktails for the event, which will run 9 p.m.-midnight. Tickets are $20. 1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com.
Downtown hotel Thompson San Antonio
is celebrating the New Year with a fireworks show at its rooftop restaurant and bar, The Moon's Daughters
. Guests will dance to the music of DJ JAX, who recently opened for electronic duo the Chainsmokers. Table packages are available for prices ranging from $400 to $100,000. The most exorbitantly priced includes flights and a three-night stay at any other Hyatt property in the world. The lower-priced provide options offer access an open bar, champagne, spirits and magnum bottles to toast the New Year. The rooftop festivities will run 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 942-6032, The Moon's Daughters on Eventbrite.
Pearl newcomer Carriqui
will hold a New Year’s Eve 1970s-style house party featuring musical performances by Buttercup and DJ Steven Lee Moya, appetizer stations, a champagne toast at midnight and breakfast tacos as a parting gift. Tickets for the event — which will run from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. — are $25. Naturally, guests are encouraged to dress in attire appropriate to the Me Decade. 239 E. Grayson St., (210) 910-5547, carriquitx.com.
Downtown’s Texas Selfie Museum
will host VIP experiences from 10 p.m.-1 a.m., steps away from the River Walk and downtown fireworks. Live music by DJ Cynco will provide a soundtrack for the evening, and groups of five or more will receive a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine. Guests also will have access to drink specials throughout the night as they snap new profile pics for 2023. Tickets for each one-hour session are $59. 314 E. Commerce St., (210) 570-1199, originalselfiemuseum.com.
Backyard on Broadway
will host its Pajamas & Pancakes event with brunch eats and champagne at midnight. DJ Gene Santiago will bring his mixes to the bar, while guests lounge and imbibe amid new, heated and lighted tents on Backyard’s patio. For those not into late-night brunching, the bar’s recently revamped food menu — featuring homemade pizzas, juicy burgers and sandwiches — will be available until 10:30 p.m. The event is reservation-only, and tickets run $20.23. 2411 Broadway St., (210) 634-1405, backyardonbroadway.com.
