These San Antonio bars and restaurants are hosting Alamo Bowl watch parties for football fans

The parties range from a downtown barbecue-and-beer bash to a gathering inside a local distillery.

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 10:26 am

UT fans know how to have a good time when they watch the game.
Facebook / San Antonio Texas Exes
UT fans know how to have a good time when they watch the game.
On Thursday, Dec. 29, college football fans will bundle up and head to the Alamodome for the 2022 Valero Alamo Bowl. But if you didn't get tickets or simply don’t want to fight the crowds, there are other options for catching the big game.

At least three local spots are planning epic watch parties for the matchup, which will pit the No. 20 Texas Longhorns against the No. 12 Washington Huskies.

Smoke BBQ + Skybar will host the official Texas Exes San Antonio Alamo Bowl tailgate and watch party event at its sprawling downtown location. The party will start at 4 p.m., ahead of the 8 p.m. game time, and the venue is urging folks to arrive early to ensure a seat to view the action. The venue will serve its barbecue and specialty drinks throughout the event. 501 E. Crockett Street, (210) 253-9919, smokedowntown.com.

Downtown’s Maverick Distilling will offer gametime food and drink — including specialty cocktails made with spirits distilled onsite — while the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies battle it out on the football field. The game starts at 8 p.m., and the distillery will have first-come, first-served seating available at tables or at the bar inside the historic tasting room. 115 Broadway, (210) 447-7010, maverickwhiskey.com.

Hotel Contessa’s Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails will erect a jumbotron inside the Riverwalk-level atrium for attendees to watch the game live. Live music by The Chris Cuevas Project will begin at 5 p.m. and conclude at the 8 p.m. kickoff. Ambler will feature two themed drinks for the occasion, including the Purple Reign for Washington fans — gin, citrus, honey and lavender — while Texas fans can sip on the Burnt Orange Old Fashioned, made with tequila, mezcal, sherry and bitters. Ambler’s full drink and food menus will also be available. 306 W. Market St., (210) 298-8040, amblersanantonio.com.

