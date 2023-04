These San Antonio bars and restaurants are located a short walk from major Fiesta sites

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Many San Antonians look forward to eating Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick all year.

When it comes to keeping the party going during Fiesta San Antonio's many events , it can be a good strategy to find nearby places to rest, refuel and recuperate.These locally owned bars and restaurants feature cold drinks, hearty eats, and perhaps most importantly,in walking distance of some of Fiesta's busiest celebration sites. We organized them by proximity to La Villita, the carnival at the Alamodome and Market Square.You’re welcome.// Cocktails, bar snacks, DJ music.// Retro vibes, full bar, casual eats such as pizza, burgers and fried mozzarella sticks.// Cozy industrial space offering charcuterie and Texas wine.// Neapolitan-style pizza, house-made burrata and wine.// Homestyle Italian fare and an extensive wine list. Located inside the Fairmount Hotel.// German beer and eats with River Walk views from the patio.// Brunch food, cocktails and hip-hop in an Instagrammable setting.// Food, wine and cocktails inspired by Central Mexico.// Tapas, paella, beer and wine. Flamenco music is also on offer several nights a week.// Onsite ramen shop Kuriya slings Japanese fare, and some proceeds from food and drink support local nonprofits.// Community gathering spot offering tacos, pizza, sandwiches and boozy drinks.// Laid-back dive bar with jukebox tunes and multiple TVs.// Small bites, oysters, charcuterie, cocktails and wine.// Daily happy hour features $1 East Coast oysters, $2 draft beer and $3 well drinks.// Longtime downtown Tex-Mex restaurant with full bar and mariachis nightly.// Halal curry, tandoori and other Indian eats with all-you-can-eat buffet Monday through Saturday.// Well-known Market Square destination serving Tex-Mex dishes and authentic pan dulce.// Traditional Mexican food and margaritas in a lively atmosphere.