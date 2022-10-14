These San Antonio bars and restaurants are offering spooky, Halloween-themed eats and drinks

click to enlarge
Bakery Lorraine's limited-edition pumpkin spice macaron.
San Antonio bars and restaurants are nixing the tricks and opting for tasty treats this spooky season. Read on, because we’ve got the scoop on where to find them.
Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse
on Saturday, Oct. 22 will host its second annual Howl-O-Ween puppy paw-ty from noon-4 p.m. Dog moms and dads can bring their fur babies along to take part in a local vendor market and doggy costume contest. Human children can indulge in a bounce house, pumpkin painting and scary face painting. This event will benefit K9s For Warriors, a nonprofit that provides trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD. 5603 Presidio Parkway, (210) 201-1201, bar-b-cutie.com.
Courtesy Photo / Bakery Lorraine
Bakery Lorraine's limited-edition black cat tart.
will offer limited-time Halloween-themed treats from Friday, Oct. 28 to Monday, Oct. 31, including character tarts, voodoo doll gingerbread cookies and ghost moonpies. The bakery will even dole out its signature macarons in a pumpkin spice flavor — of course. The tricky treats will be available at all Bakery Lorraine locations. Multiple locations, bakerylorraine.com
.
EVO Cinemas
in Schertz will host its seventh annual Drunken Pumpkin Party on Wednesday, Oct. 26, featuring pumpkin carving, hidden prizes and sweet treats, all while jamming out to a Halloween-themed playlist. The bar will be open and pouring craft cocktails and beer on tap, and the full food menu also will be available. This event begins at 6:30 p.m. and is reserved for guests 18 and up. $20 tickets
, which include one pumpkin to carve, are available online. 18658 IH 35 N., (210) 764-6986, evocinemas.com
.
Maverick Whiskey Distillery
Courtesy Photo / Maverick Whiskey
is offering after-hours candlelit strolls through its haunted downtown headquarters. The spirits maker is inviting thrill-seekers to experience what it calls one of the most actively haunted buildings in the city. Each $50 ticket
includes a cocktail, entry into a nightly costume contest, a brief custom tarot reading and a tour of the 157-year-old building. 115 Broadway, (210) 447-7010, maverickwhiskey.com
.
