These San Antonio restaurants are throwing parties for National Dog Day this Friday

These Yappy Hours will offer paw-some swag and special dog-friendly menu items.

By on Tue, Aug 16, 2022 at 3:14 pm

National Dog Day is this Friday, Aug. 26. - Pexels / Edgar Daniel Hernández Cervantes
Pexels / Edgar Daniel Hernández Cervantes
National Dog Day is this Friday, Aug. 26.
San Antonio dog moms and dads likely don’t need a reason to celebrate their pups, but a few local spots are pulling out all the stops anyway for National Dog Day celebrations this Friday, Aug. 26.

From paw-some swag to special dog-friendly menu items, these Alamo City eateries are gearing up for yappy hours of epic proportions.

Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling will throw its National Dog Day soiree from 5-9 p.m., inviting pups and their parents to take part in a raffle to win beer and dog-focused prizes, as well as pup portraits from Doggytography. $1 of every beer purchased during the event will be donated to high-volume nonprofit rescue San Antonio Pets Alive!. Free, 4834 Whirlwind Dr., (210) 339-2282, drinkrangercreek.com

Dog and Pony Grill in Boerne will welcome four-legged friends for a Friday Yappy Hour from 3-6 p.m., featuring a dog-focused vendor market, Tito's Vodka swag, pet photos by Pop of Color Images and food and drink specials. There’s also an onsite dog park and splash pad for fur kids — and human kids, who are we kidding — to get their energy out for the afternoon. Free, 1481 South Main Street in Boerne, (830) 816-7669, dogandponygrill.com

The Good Kind Southtown will hold its second annual Dog Day Patio Party on its lush grounds from 7-9 p.m. The event will offer eats and drinks, local dog-friendly vendors and a musical game of SINGO — it's like BINGO, but with song names — as well as opportunities to meet your new furry family member via onsite adoptions with The Footbridge Foundation. Free, 1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Press Coffee 4035 Broadway, presscoffee2go.com If you enjoy natural light and good coffee, Press Coffee offers both in a greenhouse-like A-frame space located just down the street from the Witte Museum. Photo via Instagram / presscoffee_sa

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Food & Drink Slideshows

Press Coffee 4035 Broadway, presscoffee2go.com If you enjoy natural light and good coffee, Press Coffee offers both in a greenhouse-like A-frame space located just down the street from the Witte Museum. Photo via Instagram / presscoffee_sa

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Food & Drink Slideshows

Press Coffee 4035 Broadway, presscoffee2go.com If you enjoy natural light and good coffee, Press Coffee offers both in a greenhouse-like A-frame space located just down the street from the Witte Museum. Photo via Instagram / presscoffee_sa

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Trending

San Antonio named as the city with the best barbecue in the nation, beating out Austin, Dallas and KC

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and Dallas all ranked among the top 20 cities with the best barbecue, according tot the detailed study.

San Antonio's Mixtli showcases the cuisine of Mexico City in an elegant 10-course tasting menu

By Ron Bechtol

Mixtli has dubbed the current iteration of its menu "500 Years of Mexico City."

California-based Nékter Juice Bar will open location near San Antonio's Camp Bullis

By Nina Rangel

Nékter Juice Bar is planning its second San Antonio location.

San Antonio-area restaurant Jacked Potato closes suddenly, citing COVID, escalating food costs

By Nina Rangel

Jacked Potato was located in Converse.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Mixtli showcases the cuisine of Mexico City in an elegant 10-course tasting menu

By Ron Bechtol

Mixtli has dubbed the current iteration of its menu "500 Years of Mexico City."

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us