These San Antonio restaurants are throwing parties for National Dog Day this Friday

Pexels / Edgar Daniel Hernández Cervantes
National Dog Day is this Friday, Aug. 26.
San Antonio dog moms and dads likely don’t need a reason to celebrate their pups, but a few local spots are pulling out all the stops anyway for National Dog Day celebrations this Friday, Aug. 26.
From paw-some swag to special dog-friendly menu items, these Alamo City eateries are gearing up for yappy hours of epic proportions.
Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling
will throw its National Dog Day soiree from 5-9 p.m., inviting pups and their parents to take part in a raffle to win beer and dog-focused prizes, as well as pup portraits from Doggytography. $1 of every beer purchased during the event will be donated to high-volume nonprofit rescue San Antonio Pets Alive!
. Free, 4834 Whirlwind Dr., (210) 339-2282, drinkrangercreek.com
Dog and Pony Grill
in Boerne will welcome four-legged friends for a Friday Yappy Hour from 3-6 p.m., featuring a dog-focused vendor market, Tito's Vodka swag, pet photos by Pop of Color Images and food and drink specials. There’s also an onsite dog park and splash pad for fur kids — and human kids, who are we kidding — to get their energy out for the afternoon. Free, 1481 South Main Street in Boerne, (830) 816-7669, dogandponygrill.com
The Good Kind Southtown
will hold its second annual Dog Day Patio Party on its lush grounds from 7-9 p.m. The event will offer eats and drinks, local dog-friendly vendors and a musical game of SINGO — it's like BINGO, but with song names — as well as opportunities to meet your new furry family member via onsite adoptions with The Footbridge Foundation
. Free, 1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
