These San Antonio spots will shake up cocktails for charity during national Negroni Week

Unsplash / Aleisha Kalina
A Negroni is equal amounts Campari, gin and vermouth.
Negroni Week 2023 is nearly upon us.
From Sept. 18-24, participating San Antonio restaurants and bars will shake up the classic cocktail and donate one dollar of Negroni sales to Slow Food
, a global movement of activists seeking to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions.
The iconic libation — equal amounts Campari, gin and vermouth — saw a resurgence in craft cocktail bars across the country around 2013. The Negroni Week initiative has since helped raise millions for charities across the globe.
So far, cocktail enthusiasts can expect to find Negroni Week offerings at the establishments below. We’ll update the list as more local spots reveal themselves.
The Moon's Daughters
// 115 Lexington Ave, (210) 942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com
.
Backyard on Broadway
// 2411 Broadway, (210) 634-1405, backyardonbroadway.com
.
Rock and Rye
// 17631 La Cantera Parkway, (210) 721-7753, rockandryebar.com
.
