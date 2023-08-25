LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

These San Antonio spots will shake up cocktails for charity during national Negroni Week

From Sept. 18-24, participating restaurants and bars will donate one dollar of Negroni sales to Slow Food, a global movement aiming to preserve local food cultures.

By on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 at 12:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
A Negroni is equal amounts Campari, gin and vermouth. - Unsplash / Aleisha Kalina
Unsplash / Aleisha Kalina
A Negroni is equal amounts Campari, gin and vermouth.
Negroni Week 2023 is nearly upon us.

From Sept. 18-24, participating San Antonio restaurants and bars will shake up the classic cocktail and donate one dollar of Negroni sales to Slow Food, a global movement of activists seeking to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions.

The iconic libation — equal amounts Campari, gin and vermouth — saw a resurgence in craft cocktail bars across the country around 2013. The Negroni Week initiative has since helped raise millions for charities across the globe.

So far, cocktail enthusiasts can expect to find Negroni Week offerings at the establishments below. We’ll update the list as more local spots reveal themselves.

The Moon's Daughters // 115 Lexington Ave, (210) 942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com.

Backyard on Broadway // 2411 Broadway, (210) 634-1405, backyardonbroadway.com.

Rock and Rye // 17631 La Cantera Parkway, (210) 721-7753, rockandryebar.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio fave Blanco Café opening location in historic Dalkowitz Building

By Nina Rangel

Blanco Café is known for its Tex-Mex comfort food.

San Antonio taproom The Dooryard closing for 'well-deserved hiatus'

By Nina Rangel

The Dooryard allows guests to pay for beer, wine and seltzers by the ounce.

San Antonio-based Taco Cabana celebrates 45 years with new items

By Nina Rangel

Taco Cabana's Hatch chile smoked pulled-pork tacos are among its new menu items.

New study ranks San Antonio behind Austin as a 'taco city'

By Nina Rangel

Street tacos loaded with cilantro and onion can be found at countless San Antonio taco spots.

Also in Food & Drink

Bottoms Up: Whiskey Business taking over Witte Museum on Friday, Aug. 25

By Nina Rangel

The 21-and-up event benefits the Witte Museum.

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us