Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

These six San Antonio chefs will compete at the second annual Adobo Throwdown on Aug. 5-6

Chef David Gamez of Sari-Sari Supper Club and chef Arbie Fruto of Mahal's Kitchen are two of this year's competitors.

By on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 at 12:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Pork adobo with eggs and rice is a popular dish in the Philippines. - Pexels / Eiliv Aceron
Pexels / Eiliv Aceron
Pork adobo with eggs and rice is a popular dish in the Philippines.
San Antonio's Adobo Throwdown Cooking Competition and Food Expo is back for a second year — and now we know which local culinary pros will vie for the title of adobo champion.

The event debuted in 2022 with an Iron Chef-style assessment of local chefs’ takes on Filipino adobo, the unofficial national dish of the Philippines, as the centerpiece of a gathering that also included vendors, kids’ activities, dance and live music performances.

This year’s competitors include:
  • Chef Angelica Guzman of Kain Na - Filipino Cuisine
  • Chef David Ritualo of Rock-N-Rolls TX
  • Chef Dan Castro of EverSoul Culinary
  • Chef Belle Stoker of Patriot Grill
  • Chef David Gamez of Sari-Sari Supper Club
  • Chef Arbie Fruto of Mahal's Kitchen
The adobo competition's namesake dish typically consists of meat or veggies marinated in vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, bay leaves and black peppercorns. The marinated goods are then browned and simmered in the resulting sauce.

The fest will span the weekend of Aug. 5-6. Two-day passes are $17 and are available at the event's website.

Proceeds from the event, which will take place at the Schertz Civic Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway, will benefit Art Relief Mobile Kitchen and the San Antonio Food Bank.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio hotdog stand El Weinecero introduces 18-inch hot dog honoring Wemby

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Wembynaso features an all-beef frank tucked inside an 18-inch French baguette.

San Antonio 'Jewish soul food' spot Bubby's will close permanently Sunday, July 23

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio 'Jewish soul food' spot Bubby's will close permanently Sunday, July 23

Northwest San Antonio will soon welcome new late-night spot Never Late Diner

By Nina Rangel

A neon "open 24 hours" sign.

A new bar may be popping up underneath downtown San Antonio's St. Mary's Street Bridge

By Nina Rangel

Rendering of the proposed outdoor bar situated under the St. Mary’s Street Bridge.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre celebrates Peruvian cebiche with delicious flair

By Ron Bechtol

Leche de Tigre has five cebiches listed on the menu.

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us