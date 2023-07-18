These six San Antonio chefs will compete at the second annual Adobo Throwdown on Aug. 5-6

Pexels / Eiliv Aceron Pork adobo with eggs and rice is a popular dish in the Philippines.

Chef Arbie Fruto of Mahal's Kitchen



San Antonio's Adobo Throwdown Cooking Competition and Food Expo is back for a second year — and now we know which local culinary pros will vie for the title of adobo champion.The event debuted in 2022 with an-style assessment of local chefs’ takes on Filipino adobo, the unofficial national dish of the Philippines, as the centerpiece of a gathering that also included vendors, kids’ activities, dance and live music performances.This year’s competitors include:The adobo competition's namesake dish typically consists of meat or veggies marinated in vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, bay leaves and black peppercorns. The marinated goods are then browned and simmered in the resulting sauce.The fest will span the weekend of Aug. 5-6. Two-day passes are $17 and are available at the event's website.Proceeds from the event, which will take place at the Schertz Civic Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway, will benefit Art Relief Mobile Kitchen and the San Antonio Food Bank.