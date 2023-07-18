These six San Antonio chefs will compete at the second annual Adobo Throwdown on Aug. 5-6

The event debuted in 2022 with an Iron Chef-style assessment of local chefs’ takes on Filipino adobo, the unofficial national dish of the Philippines, as the centerpiece of a gathering that also included vendors, kids’ activities, dance and live music performances.
This year’s competitors include:
- Chef Angelica Guzman of Kain Na - Filipino Cuisine
- Chef David Ritualo of Rock-N-Rolls TX
- Chef Dan Castro of EverSoul Culinary
- Chef Belle Stoker of Patriot Grill
- Chef David Gamez of Sari-Sari Supper Club
- Chef Arbie Fruto of Mahal's Kitchen
The fest will span the weekend of Aug. 5-6. Two-day passes are $17 and are available at the event's website.
Proceeds from the event, which will take place at the Schertz Civic Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway, will benefit Art Relief Mobile Kitchen and the San Antonio Food Bank.
