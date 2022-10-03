Third Annual San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest to take over The Espee next month

Area restaurants and chefs will present their takes on the childhood fave, vying for the title of Best Grilled Cheese in San Antonio.

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 1:55 pm

The San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest returns Saturday, Nov. 19. - Instagram / grilledcheesefest
Instagram / grilledcheesefest
The San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest returns Saturday, Nov. 19.
These days there's a food fest for fest celebrating all manner of culinary delights, from sweet-sticky chamoy to the creations of up-and-coming chefs.

Now, it looks like San Antonio foodies soon will partake in what may be the city’s cheesiest celebration: the Third Annual San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest, set to take over The Espee on Saturday, Nov. 19.

San Antonio-area restaurants and chefs will present their takes on the childhood fave, vying for the title of Best Grilled Cheese in San Antonio, a $500 prize and bragging rights for beating out two-year champion Benjie's Munch.

A local artisan market will offer handcrafted wares during the event, while drink vendors and music add to the ambiance.

Tickets to the Grilled Cheese Fest are on sale now, starting at $38 and an including a $58 VIP option. Both ticket varieties offer unlimited grilled cheese samples, naturally.

The festival will run noon-3 p.m. The Espee, formerly Sunset Station, is located at 1174 E. Commerce St.

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
