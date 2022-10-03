Third Annual San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest to take over The Espee next month

Instagram / grilledcheesefest
The San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest returns Saturday, Nov. 19.
These days there's a food fest for fest celebrating all manner of culinary delights, from sweet-sticky chamoy
to the creations of up-and-coming chefs
.
Now, it looks like San Antonio foodies soon will partake in what may be the city’s cheesiest celebration: the Third Annual San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest
, set to take over The Espee on Saturday, Nov. 19.
San Antonio-area restaurants and chefs will present their takes on the childhood fave, vying for the title of Best Grilled Cheese in San Antonio, a $500 prize and bragging rights for beating out two-year champion Benjie's Munch.
A local artisan market will offer handcrafted wares during the event, while drink vendors and music add to the ambiance.
Tickets to the Grilled Cheese Fest
are on sale now, starting at $38 and an including a $58 VIP option. Both ticket varieties offer unlimited grilled cheese samples, naturally.
The festival will run noon-3 p.m. The Espee, formerly Sunset Station, is located at 1174 E. Commerce St.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.